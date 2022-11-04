Singleplayer Hotfix

Hello everyone! This update should fix every single singleplayer problem so far. Please contact me or let me know in the discord if you find any other bugs. We will continue to update singleplayer though.

BUG FIXES

-Fixed some Tofu Characters

-Fixed not being able to rotate objects

-Fixed major lag when picking up objects

-Fixed being able to choose multiple items at once

-Fixed "Examine" and "Use" being mixed up

-Fixed being able to stand up in the vents

-Removed floating mannequin parts

-Fixed many out of bounds areas

-Minimised clipping

-Resized various triggers to fix colliding from other rooms

-Fixed objects being stuck when examining

-Fixed blurry items

-Fixed having multiple items when examining

-Fixed some saving issues

-Watery footsteps fixed

-Cannot crouch fix

-Cannot prone fix

-Fixed an elevator softlock

-Fixed being not able to complete the ending

-Fixed a black screen being stuck on in the mine

-Added respawn triggers to memory lane

-Added extra borders to memory lane

-Fixed not being sent to the white room after jumpscare

-Fixed softlock in white room

-Fixed not being able to leave the white room

-Fixed occlusion culling settings

-Fixed invisible room if you stood in the corner of the bathroom

-Fixed the mine barrier not falling off

-Voice line mixer fixes

-Translations for "Huh"

-Translations for "What?"

-Translated objectives and notifications

-Fixed not being able to open the basement door

CHANGES

-Added a disclaimer in the main menu

-Improved SFX in the Wooden Hallway

-Picking up the hammer removes the door instead of opening it

-Closed the bathroom door after coming back from the white room

-Added a new jumpscare ;)

-Changes to the mine

-Better translations

-Added a crosshair in the basement section to improve aiming

-More optimization

Thank you all for being so patient while I patch the game up!