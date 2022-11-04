Hotfix v0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9868300 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

There have been issues related to the server connection:

It has been difficult to start Ranked Match; Players couldn't start a match properly.

Sorry for the inconvenience you've experienced.

Bugfix

Fixed the matchmaking feature of the Ranked match

Reduced the issue occurred when a match starts

Fixed the issue that the game could stop in the result screen after a match

Fixed the SE of Impostor reveal

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team