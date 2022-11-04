Hotfix v0.1.2

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
There have been issues related to the server connection:
- It has been difficult to start Ranked Match;
- Players couldn't start a match properly.
Sorry for the inconvenience you've experienced.
Bugfix
- Fixed the matchmaking feature of the Ranked match
- Reduced the issue occurred when a match starts
- Fixed the issue that the game could stop in the result screen after a match
- Fixed the SE of Impostor reveal
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update