Update ver 1.00c

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!

Today, we have updated to ver 1.00c.

■Network

Fixed an issue with the banned words list

■Tutorial

Fixed the issue where the Graze tutorial could not be cleared in the previous version due to changes to the Graze mechanic.

■Characters

Reimu

Dream Sign "Evil-Sealing Circle": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.

Dream Sign "Wild Exorcism Dance": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Marisa

Love Sign "Master Spark": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.

Loving Heart "Double Spark": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.

Comet "Blazing Star": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Youmu

Human Sign "Slash of Present World": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.

Reincarnation Sword "Slash of Circular Vicissitude": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.

Spirit-Cutting Sword "Slash of Ascension to Buddhahood": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Patchouli

Earth Metal Sign "Emerald Megalith": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated. Reduced knockdown value.

Moon Sign "Silent Selene": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Note: We will continue to adjust features surrounding the Drive Gauge, Boost Gauge and Graze mechanics.

author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:

We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:

Unplug all controllers from the PC

Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder

Delete the Key.dat file

This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [

