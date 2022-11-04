Update ver 1.00c

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to ver 1.00c.
■Network
Fixed an issue with the banned words list
■Tutorial
Fixed the issue where the Graze tutorial could not be cleared in the previous version due to changes to the Graze mechanic.
■Characters
Reimu
- Dream Sign "Evil-Sealing Circle": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
Dream Sign "Wild Exorcism Dance": The spell will no longer reload while active.
Marisa
- Love Sign "Master Spark": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
- Loving Heart "Double Spark": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
- Comet "Blazing Star": The spell will no longer reload while active.
Youmu
- Human Sign "Slash of Present World": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
- Reincarnation Sword "Slash of Circular Vicissitude": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
- Spirit-Cutting Sword "Slash of Ascension to Buddhahood": The spell will no longer reload while active.
Patchouli
- Earth Metal Sign "Emerald Megalith": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated. Reduced knockdown value.
- Moon Sign "Silent Selene": The spell will no longer reload while active.
Note: We will continue to adjust features surrounding the Drive Gauge, Boost Gauge and Graze mechanics.
author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:
We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:
Unplug all controllers from the PC
Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder
Delete the Key.dat file
This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [
