 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 4 November 2022

Update ver 1.00c

Share · View all patches · Build 9868148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to ver 1.00c.

■Network
Fixed an issue with the banned words list

■Tutorial
Fixed the issue where the Graze tutorial could not be cleared in the previous version due to changes to the Graze mechanic.

■Characters
Reimu

  • Dream Sign "Evil-Sealing Circle": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
    Dream Sign "Wild Exorcism Dance": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Marisa

  • Love Sign "Master Spark": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
  • Loving Heart "Double Spark": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
  • Comet "Blazing Star": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Youmu

  • Human Sign "Slash of Present World": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
  • Reincarnation Sword "Slash of Circular Vicissitude": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated.
  • Spirit-Cutting Sword "Slash of Ascension to Buddhahood": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Patchouli

  • Earth Metal Sign "Emerald Megalith": Reverted changes. Will now refill the Boost Gauge when activated. Reduced knockdown value.
  • Moon Sign "Silent Selene": The spell will no longer reload while active.

Note: We will continue to adjust features surrounding the Drive Gauge, Boost Gauge and Graze mechanics.

author: Regarding the issue where controllers don't work:
We are working towards a proper fix for this issue, but as a temporary measure, please try the following:
Unplug all controllers from the PC
Go to the C:\Users\UserName\AppData\LocalLow\AreaZero\VOP\Save folder
Delete the Key.dat file
This can potentially fix the problem when you next launch the game. [

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link