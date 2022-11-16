 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 16 November 2022

11-16-2022 Update Log (Reducing the input lag of DLSS3)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! We've released a new update just in time for the release of the NVIDIA RTX4080.

The input lag after turning on DLSS3 has been reduced from 38ms to 27ms.

Furthermore, we will be implementing new features in the near future!

We are planning on adding a perspective-assist function and new DLC skins to the game, so please look forward to them.

Perspective-assist function:

Will only be usable when firing while moving. The camera will be in first-person when aiming, using skills, using the Light Blade, defending, sliding, and grappling.

Example screenshots with the perspective-assist function turned on:



