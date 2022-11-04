Skill upgrade! Obtain more powerful skills in Sea Horizon!

Hello everyone, after the full release, we have received tons of suggestions and feedback. We are ready to update the game in the future! Hope we can offer a better experience for all the players.

New feature: Skill upgrade



Now, you have the chance to upgrade your skill when you're in Myrihyn. You can upgrade your skill at the skill temple or in "Test your luck" randomly.

Pick up those skills and defeat stronger enemies!"

Bug fix

Found some bugs, and fixed them.

We're also working on the food system and auto-save. Sudden death when you run out of food will be gone.

Please wait for a while, hope you all have a great voyage in Myrihyn.