Unit Down update for 4 November 2022

Oops, one more update.

Build 9867485

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So I said I wouldn't really update again but here I am. Saw some streamers run into some issues, so:

  • Balanced the Harder gamemodes difficulty spike.

  • Made the bosses have a more friendly healthpool.

  • No longer crash the game if you hit 3 entities at once (idk how they did this, I'm convinced they just wanted to break my game)

  • Bosses give you more credits upon defeat.

Is this the last patch? Idk probably, but it's still my baby and I'll do what I need to.
Hope ya'll enjoy and thank you for everything.

Stay proper,
-Randy

