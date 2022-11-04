Oops, one more update.

So I said I wouldn't really update again but here I am. Saw some streamers run into some issues, so:
-
Balanced the Harder gamemodes difficulty spike.
-
Made the bosses have a more friendly healthpool.
-
No longer crash the game if you hit 3 entities at once (idk how they did this, I'm convinced they just wanted to break my game)
-
Bosses give you more credits upon defeat.
Is this the last patch? Idk probably, but it's still my baby and I'll do what I need to.
Hope ya'll enjoy and thank you for everything.
Stay proper,
-Randy
