Oops, one more update.

So I said I wouldn't really update again but here I am. Saw some streamers run into some issues, so:

Balanced the Harder gamemodes difficulty spike.

Made the bosses have a more friendly healthpool.

No longer crash the game if you hit 3 entities at once (idk how they did this, I'm convinced they just wanted to break my game)

Bosses give you more credits upon defeat.

Is this the last patch? Idk probably, but it's still my baby and I'll do what I need to.

Hope ya'll enjoy and thank you for everything.

Stay proper,

-Randy