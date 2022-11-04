 Skip to content

Spellbook Demonslayers update for 4 November 2022

Less Bugs, More Damage

Build 9867476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where enemy damage bonuses would not reset after the elite that provided the buff was defeated, causing their damage to sometimes scale to ridiculous amounts.

  • Galaxy Brain Triple Damage Chance increased from 10% + 1% per aura level to 10% + 2% per aura level

  • Reverberation now also gains -2% cooldown reduction for each level of the aura when evolved.

  • Enemy Frequency Malice modifier is now free. The Malice list has been rearranged to make more sense, with the most difficult options at the bottom.

  • All Unbound Auras that previously cost 4 have been reduced to cost 2.

  • All Unbound Auras that previous cost 7 have been reduced to cost 4.

  • Some unbound Auras that previously cost 9 have been reduced to cost 7.

  • Fixed a bug where the character "Eden" would show as being unlocked when she is not yet available in early access.

Keep an eye out for an update later today that will add 3 new Illegal Spells, and some new Illegal Upgrades! New spellbooks and spells also coming later this week!

