GIVEAWAY Alert! - Win a signed copy of the Original Shatter Soundtrack Vinyl!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

It's been a pretty hectic day at the PikPok office as we respond to reviews and comments from our players. We'd like to take a moment to thank everyone for giving us their honest feedback and taking the time to review Shatter Remastered Deluxe. We aim to address many of the issues raised in these comments and reviews as soon as possible and will have hotfixes rolling out today, and throughout the upcoming week.

A massive thank you to our fans!

To celebrate the release of Shatter Remastered Deluxe, we're giving away four copies of the Shatter soundtrack on Vinyl signed by its original composer, Module, and the sound design team who helped remix and remaster it in 5.1 surround sound!

We're also working on something for folks who already own the classic version of Shatter as a thank-you for being fans of the original game.

To enter our Signed Shatter Vinyl competition, check out the link below, and good luck!

See you next time!

**[url=https://twitter.com/PikPokGames/status/1588366558832697344]

Check out our Twitter for more details

[/url]**



Visit the official Shatter website and follow PikPok on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates!