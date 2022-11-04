Small Update 2.5

Hey all

Real quick off the bat, I wanted to let you all know, I am truly sorry about the issues with the game. I am working hard on trying to put these things in the ground, but as most of you know, these issues you are all experiencing are not happening at all for me, so finding the issue is going to take some time and testing.

NOTE: Everything up until the ending work flawlessly in my testing. Ending is a real hit or miss for some players I witnessed some working and some not working. So a important tip for you all, PLEASE SAVE GAME WHEN YOU ENCOUNTER THE WORN DOWN HOSPITAL It is know to soft lock you from proceeding, if saved prior then reloading the game might fix the issue.

Again, if you experience it let me know the results!

Patch Notes:

Fixed: Note in cave said "talking" instead of taking

Fixed: Lowered the wind strength in town - slightly lowered rendering cost

Fixed: Weird static sound in town level

Fixed: Lighting in cave, one area was really dark and didn't make much sense

Fixed: Scaling in the hospital

Fixed: Issue causing lights in the parents room to activate no matter where you are standing

Fixed: Issue not loading the correct hospital at the end of the game

Changed: Moved Bridge voice lines back farther, so they won't interrupt the cut scene if triggered

Changed: Rearranged when voice lines are played in town

Changed: Volume for ambient sounds in town

Changed: Reports of voice lines/music in town level was not playing. Changed coding for some triggers, potential fix

Changed: Reports of ending video not playing, soft locked in game, potential fix

Changed: Keypad was missing in one level, regardless of not needing it

Changed: Blocked path towards end game, since it wasn't needed

Removed: Notes that were duplicates when they didn't need to be there

Removed: Interactable Radio is not not interactable on some levels

Removed: Sink in House after waking up is no longer interactable

Removed: Duplicate clues on a level that didn't need them

Removed: unneeded newspapers

Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions

You can get a hold of me either in steam discussions or on DISCORD

Don't forget if you have any issues let me know right away.

