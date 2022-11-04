Correction of calculation error of estimated acquisition
Correction of display error when MP20 is purchased in the store
Adjustment of the balance of the result screen display
Correction of display error in explanation text
Decrease the difficulty of the map of the 3rd basement floor.
Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 4 November 2022
update ver1.04
