Some UI Updates -
Tutorial Mode has a new descriptive text and missing UI elements were restored.
Fixed the Password Toggle Button in the Match Creator Online.
Performance Updates -
Reported slowdowns as games progressed into their late stages led me to track down a lot of performance issues that have been discovered and fixed. Things should run much more snappily and happily even with dozens of Characters on screen. I am interested to know how these changes improved your round execution, especially on weaker hardware.
Code Improvements -
General GC optimizations across lots of the codebase (this was big in some areas, negligible in others).
Characters' ClaimedTile property had a major bottleneck that slowed down nearly everything (this was really big).
Party Indicator/Character Highlight rework/optimizations.
Homegrown Raycast hit detection optimizations.
Minor UI optimizations.
Nodrog's Fortress update for 4 November 2022
Performance Update 2 - Netbook Users Rejoice!!!
