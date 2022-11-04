 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nodrog's Fortress update for 4 November 2022

Performance Update 2 - Netbook Users Rejoice!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9866956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Some UI Updates -
    Tutorial Mode has a new descriptive text and missing UI elements were restored.
    Fixed the Password Toggle Button in the Match Creator Online.

  • Performance Updates -
    Reported slowdowns as games progressed into their late stages led me to track down a lot of performance issues that have been discovered and fixed. Things should run much more snappily and happily even with dozens of Characters on screen. I am interested to know how these changes improved your round execution, especially on weaker hardware.

  • Code Improvements -
    General GC optimizations across lots of the codebase (this was big in some areas, negligible in others).
    Characters' ClaimedTile property had a major bottleneck that slowed down nearly everything (this was really big).
    Party Indicator/Character Highlight rework/optimizations.
    Homegrown Raycast hit detection optimizations.
    Minor UI optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1753382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link