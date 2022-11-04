 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 4 November 2022

Game Controls Update - WASD, JIKL, and change to move speed key

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. New movement keys
You can now use WASD or JIKL keys to move the character and navigate menus

2. Move speed key changed to 'E'
The key to toggle your move speed has been changed to 'E' (before it was 'W')

3. Main menu update
There is now a keyboard graphic in the main menu that shows all the available controls

Follow us and message us on Twitter with any questions, comments, suggestions, etc.
https://twitter.com/StudyBunnyGames

Or hit us up on our Discord server!
https://discord.gg/YjGDH6Ta

Happy learning!

Lun

