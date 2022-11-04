Game Controls Update - WASD, JIKL, and change to move speed key

Share · View all patches · Build 9866833 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy

1. New movement keys

You can now use WASD or JIKL keys to move the character and navigate menus

2. Move speed key changed to 'E'

The key to toggle your move speed has been changed to 'E' (before it was 'W')

3. Main menu update

There is now a keyboard graphic in the main menu that shows all the available controls

Happy learning!

Lun