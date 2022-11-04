Game Controls Update - WASD, JIKL, and change to move speed key

1. New movement keys
You can now use WASD or JIKL keys to move the character and navigate menus
2. Move speed key changed to 'E'
The key to toggle your move speed has been changed to 'E' (before it was 'W')
3. Main menu update
There is now a keyboard graphic in the main menu that shows all the available controls
Follow us and message us on Twitter with any questions, comments, suggestions, etc.
https://twitter.com/StudyBunnyGames
Or hit us up on our Discord server!
https://discord.gg/YjGDH6Ta
Happy learning!
Lun
Changed files in this update