[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on November 4th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix some issues.

The details are as follows:

Contents: [Iris’ Birthday] Costume Issue

[Period]

November 4th, 2022

11/4 03:00 ~ 11/4 04:00 (GMT)

11/3 20:00 ~ 11/3 21:00 (PDT)

11/4 12:00 ~ 11/4 13:00 (KST)

[Compensations]

Gruton Coin x 300 + [Social Item] Mat x 1 + Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x 1

[Eligibility]

GMT : 01:00 (11/5)

PDT : 18:00 (11/4)

KST : 10:00 (11/5)

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.