Soulworker update for 4 November 2022

[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on November 4th

View all patches · Build 9866813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix some issues.
The details are as follows:

  • Contents: [Iris’ Birthday] Costume Issue

[Period]
November 4th, 2022

  • 11/4 03:00 ~ 11/4 04:00 (GMT)
  • 11/3 20:00 ~ 11/3 21:00 (PDT)
  • 11/4 12:00 ~ 11/4 13:00 (KST)

[Compensations]

  • Gruton Coin x 300 + [Social Item] Mat x 1 + Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x 1

[Eligibility]

  • GMT : 01:00 (11/5)
  • PDT : 18:00 (11/4)
  • KST : 10:00 (11/5)

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 9866813
Soulworker Content Depot 1377581
