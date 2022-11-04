Infinimine Ver.41

-Increased Boss Infinium Reward

-Party Quest Y Values is set to the 10 floors up from the bottom of the Tier

-Reset/Refunded/Rescaled the Vendor Quality Talent, it now gives Quality increase to Ancient Gear and has been renamed Gear Quality

-Reset/Refunded/Changed Ancient Quality Talent to Vendor Cap Talent, this will increase the amount of items you can buy from gear vendor

-Fixed a few odd cases where Boss could fail to spawn/reset

-Changed Pablo's basic attack to prioritize anything but common blocks to compensate for his lack of offensive class passives

-Added a vendor restock reset call when your current progress tier changes

-Ancient Items now roll 5 stats instead of 4

-Ancient Item Quality rolls will be slightly higher than legendary

-Fixed FPS drop from Talents and Tier History

-Boss spawning issue fixed for good?

-Pablo capped to 150% gear condition in Farm tiers until next update when gear has been cycled

-Pablo Changes

-In Farm Tier he can target lvl/10 extra blocks

-In progress Tier he can target up to 8 Blocks but only 4 can be greater than common

-Fixed issue with inventory squares not updating sometimes

-Can now attack boss every .5 seconds

-Fixed performance issue with leaderboards updating

-Improved guild talent Boss Infinium bonus

-Item filter will only show items that have a stat that's greater than item equipped

-Fixed stats not recalculating when changing progress tier