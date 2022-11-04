-Increased Boss Infinium Reward
-Party Quest Y Values is set to the 10 floors up from the bottom of the Tier
-Reset/Refunded/Rescaled the Vendor Quality Talent, it now gives Quality increase to Ancient Gear and has been renamed Gear Quality
-Reset/Refunded/Changed Ancient Quality Talent to Vendor Cap Talent, this will increase the amount of items you can buy from gear vendor
-Fixed a few odd cases where Boss could fail to spawn/reset
-Changed Pablo's basic attack to prioritize anything but common blocks to compensate for his lack of offensive class passives
-Added a vendor restock reset call when your current progress tier changes
-Ancient Items now roll 5 stats instead of 4
-Ancient Item Quality rolls will be slightly higher than legendary
-Fixed FPS drop from Talents and Tier History
-Boss spawning issue fixed for good?
-Pablo capped to 150% gear condition in Farm tiers until next update when gear has been cycled
-Pablo Changes
-In Farm Tier he can target lvl/10 extra blocks
-In progress Tier he can target up to 8 Blocks but only 4 can be greater than common
-Fixed issue with inventory squares not updating sometimes
-Can now attack boss every .5 seconds
-Fixed performance issue with leaderboards updating
-Improved guild talent Boss Infinium bonus
-Item filter will only show items that have a stat that's greater than item equipped
-Fixed stats not recalculating when changing progress tier
Infinimine update for 4 November 2022
Infinimine Ver.41
-Increased Boss Infinium Reward
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update