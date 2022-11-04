. Fixed the problem displayed during the boss war
. Problems caused by some terrain have been modified
. Improve the convenience of keyboard operation
. Fixed some problems when jumping
. Improved some problems of game terrain display
Sandream update for 4 November 2022
Updated 1104
