Sandream update for 4 November 2022

Updated 1104

Build 9866800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

. Fixed the problem displayed during the boss war
. Problems caused by some terrain have been modified
. Improve the convenience of keyboard operation
. Fixed some problems when jumping
. Improved some problems of game terrain display

