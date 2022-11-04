Patch Version 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9866687 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 02:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Happy release day!

Thank you so much for giving my one man indie game a chance.

We have customizable controls coming soon in the next major patch (1-2 week lead time expected)

For now we have a day 1 balance change!

Thanks so much!

--Leach Studios

Version 1.01 Just went live on Steam.

Update Size: 3.0 Mb

Changes: Removed a Skele from Stage 1 - 5. Too many Bones on that level.

Removed a Lava slime and a Larva from Stage 2 - 1. That stage was unneccessarily hard.

Added another bat to Stage 2 - 1. Halloween just passed, so these guys need something to do.

Removed an Orc From Stage 2 - 10. The Mana drain was too heavy.

Removed a Red Slime from Stage 2 - 11. Because I felt like it.

Added Descriptions to the companions in the Store

Updated some Wizard text. He may be old but he is not good at grammar.

Fixes: N/A

Known Issues: Double Dash Sound bug

Customizable controls are coming in the next big update. Shooting for next week!