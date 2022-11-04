Patch Version 1.01

Happy release day!
Thank you so much for giving my one man indie game a chance.
We have customizable controls coming soon in the next major patch (1-2 week lead time expected)
For now we have a day 1 balance change!
Thanks so much!
--Leach Studios
Version 1.01 Just went live on Steam.
Update Size: 3.0 Mb
Changes: Removed a Skele from Stage 1 - 5. Too many Bones on that level.
Removed a Lava slime and a Larva from Stage 2 - 1. That stage was unneccessarily hard.
Added another bat to Stage 2 - 1. Halloween just passed, so these guys need something to do.
Removed an Orc From Stage 2 - 10. The Mana drain was too heavy.
Removed a Red Slime from Stage 2 - 11. Because I felt like it.
Added Descriptions to the companions in the Store
Updated some Wizard text. He may be old but he is not good at grammar.
Fixes: N/A
Known Issues: Double Dash Sound bug
Customizable controls are coming in the next big update. Shooting for next week!
Changed files in this update