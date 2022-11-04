Titania Section 1 is Open for Play!

Titania is Beast of Bermuda's newest open-world map.

+Currently only Section 1 is accessible and will be enclosed inside a walled space. The playable space in Section 1 is just under half of Titania.

-Attempting to go outside the wall (with cheats) will eject the player back to the Character Select Menu and kill the offending creature.

-New sections of Titania will become accessible in future updates.

Foliage Adjustments

+Sniff to investigate! Titania Plants and other objects have been given helpful hints to guide players, and warn them.

+Several fruit species have been added to Titania: Banana, Papaya, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut, and Blackberries.

-Fruits have satiation buffs and give good food. Some also give water. They are heavier than other plants.

+Several Poisonous species have been added to Titania.

-Each biome will have at least one poisonous species. Sniffing suspicious plants can help you identify them.

-Poisonous plants give negative bias of various severities based on the species.

-All creatures can eat the poisonous plants.

+Added inland Salt Rocks to Titania. These are large rocks with a salt dusting, which creatures can lick to fulfill their diet requirements, same as with beach salt. Inland Salt Rocks are more rare.

+New flower: Pink Cordyline. Offers a helpful prompt when sniffed and glows in the dark.

+Not all foliage on Titania may be eaten to maintain the biome's aesthetic, and offer hiding places for dinosaurs. This includes:

-Ferns, the largest jungle trees, tall grasses, large bushes, specially made obstacles, temporary shelters, and miscellaneous debris.

+Added Under-and-Over Obstacles, scattered evenly around Titania, to help dinosaurs out-maneuver their pursuers.

+Added Temporary Shelters, scattered evenly around Titania. They are a type of rock lean-to that offer various degrees of shelter depending on the size of creatures, and are intended to be emergency places to hide in a storm.

Mini Shrines

+Mini shrines have been scattered across Titania. You can only pledge to these shrines, and they do not count towards the Shrines Visited Trial

Misc. Titania Adjustments

+Biomes have various color filters

+Added named biomes and watersources to discover

+Lore and secrets can be found on the map using clues in the environment

+Titania has a new night filter to make it easier to see in the dark while remaining cinematic and immersive

+Titania will not initially be compatible with the Foliage Placement Tool

+Save data from older maps will not be initially transferable to Titania. Titania save data can be transferred to older maps. This is a temporary change to allow development clear "beginning-to-end" feedback for the initial map launch. Please give us your feedback on the map thus far!

A New Way to Play!

+We have made significant changes to how Beasts of Bermuda’s gameplay loop works, specifically on Isla Titania, as it is being redesigned to offer an experience that continuously remains fresh, enjoyable to play, and accessible to all players. To accomplish this, we have made several changes to the game that are Titania-specific, meaning Rival Shores, Ancestral Plains, and other older bob maps will not have these changes and mechanics present.

Faster Growth and Challenging Survival

+Adjusted growth rates beyond 1.2 growth such that they do not slow down abruptly at 1.2+ growth

-It now takes substantially less time to grow to sizes beyond 1.2, and large growth is now designed to be achievable in a matter of hours or, perhaps, a weekend, provided you survive

-This means big growths (2.0, 3.0+) can be achieved in a matter of hours to a few days, providing more intense, exciting gameplay

+Adjusted food and water requirements of creatures as they grow beyond 1.2 such that they offer a significantly more rigorous survival challenge

-Increased survival challenges will push your resource knowledge and collection, promoting healthy ecosystem competition

Growth Pausing and The Gauntlet

+Below growth 1.32, you can now pause your growth by unchecking a checkbox present beside your growth on the character UI

-While you've toggled off growth, you cannot provide a baby buff

-Pausing growth allows players to enjoy a more relaxed experience or play various stages of growth for an indefinite period of time if they wish to do so

-To re-enable growth, you need to check the checkbox on the Character UI

+At 1.32 growth, growth now automatically pauses. The player is informed of this through an in-game message

-Re-enabling growth will prompt you with a warning explaining that unpausing will opt you into running The Gauntlet

-While running The Gauntlet, you will be unable to pause your growth, and you will continue to grow bigger and bigger

-You can opt to reset growth back to 1.0 at any time through the Save Select screen. Doing so will not kill your creature. Additionally, if at or above 2.0 growth, you will receive a talent point reset

-When you die or reset your growth back to 1.0, you will have your max growth registered on the server's newly added leaderboard.

-When you die or reset your growth back to 1.0, you will receive a badge on your creature's profile that shows how far you got. If you already have a badge, you can try to beat your record by progressing further than you got before. You can also see a collection of all your badges by clicking on the badge.

Growth Badges and Experience

+Dying or resetting growth while running The Gauntlet will award you a growth badge

+Your biggest growth badge will be displayed by the character in the Save Selection screen.

+Additionally, you can see all of your growth badges by clicking the displayed badge, which opens a gallery page. You can earn an infinite amount of these growth badges, and they continue to accumulate through repeated runs of The Gauntlet on a creature.

-You can earn the same growth badge more than once

+Growth badges award experience, which can be seen in the badge gallery page

+Experience currently just grants bragging rights, but it’s possible we may use it for unlocking cosmetics, rewards, and other things on a per-creature basis in the future.

Leaderboard

+The Leaderboard is a new server feature added to Titania's Life Cycle game mode. The leaderboard displays the server's highest-achieved runs of The Gauntlet on a per-species basis. It can be viewed either in monthly mode or viewed in all-time mode. It defaults to showing monthly mode.

-In order to place on the leaderboard, you must either die or reset your growth while engaged in The Gauntlet, which begins when you start growing beyond 1.32 growth. This means you will not appear on the leaderboard until you have finally achieved your maximum growth score.

-By default, the leaderboard shows the top 10 scores on a per-creature basis, but you can scroll down to view additional places. It keeps track of all scores, so you can scroll down through the entire server's playerbase if you wish to do so.

+At the end of each month, the leaderboard will empty its monthly section automatically, wiping the slate clean for new competitors! The all-time section will forever hold everyone's highest growth scores

+Each player occupies one spot on the leaderboard for each species. If you beat your highest gauntlet run on a species, it will update to show your newly achieved highest score rather than your old one

-You can beat your score for that species by re-running The Gauntlet on the same creature you ran it before with or by doing so with another of the same species. If you do so, it will update your highest score on the leaderboard with your newly-achieved score.

+When the leaderboard opens, it will default to showing the highest-scoring players from the species you are playing on. You can, however, view any species you wish.

+The leaderboard will show your current, highest growth score for the creature you are playing and will also show its associated rank on the servers leaderboard.

-You can click your current rank to have the leaderboard scroll down to your current placement, allowing you easily see the specific rankings of the players around your score

+The leaderboard has a personal tab that will display your personal, top three growth scores on a per-species basis. It also records the date at which you achieved that score.

-These scores are kept on a per-server basis. Joining another server will show you the scores you achieved on that specific server.

-The personal tab also has both a monthly and an all-time section

+The leaderboard is only accessable on Titania, and it is only accessable while running the Life Cycle game mode.

State of Sickness

+Added new status conditions, Sickness_Generic and Sickness_Recovering

+The status conditions Food Poisoning, Water Poisoning, Restlessness, or any dietary eficiency can now cause you to fall into a state of sickness

+While drinking from dirty water, you have a chance to get sick

-Tough Stomach lowers the risk of getting sick from dirty water

-You cannot get sick from a water source for the first second of drinking from it unless you're repeatedly drinking from the same source of water

+While eating from rancid carcasses, you now have a chance per eat tick to catch Sickness

-Scavenger lowers the risk of getting sick from rancid meat

+Eating plants that give negative comfort bias now has a chance of giving you Sickness

-The talent Botanist lowers the risk of getting sick from eating plants

-You cannot get sick from eating plants that give a minor amount of negative bias (less than 1.2 bias)

-You now play a pain grunt when you eat a plant or foliage element that has a chance of getting you sick

+Sickness is designed to be a deadly consequence for these conditions, and it can take a very heavy toll on your survival chances

+Being larger growth makes you significantly more likely to get sick from all of the above sources of sickness. When larger growth, sickness also lasts significantly longer

-You cannot get sick below 1.2 growth

+Added a "Sick" sniff sound modifier. It plays if you use scent while sick

+Added charcoal as a new food type

-When charcoal is eaten, it makes the state of Sickness_Generic go away more quickly

-Charcoal spawns both randomly on the map and from forest fires

+Sickness effects include:

-Health, stamina, and ability regeneration is very significantly reduced

-You cannot mate while sick

-Food and water drain rates are significantly increased

-Other players can sniff you and see that you are sick

-Sickness_Generic always applies a more significant debuff to the above-mentioned stats than Sickness_Recovery

+Sickness_Generic always comes first, followed by Sickness_Recovering immediately after.

+Sickness_Generic can be sped up by consuming charcoal (or charcoral, in the Ocean).

+Sickness_Recovering will go away faster if you lie down to rest.

Resting Status Condition

+The default day length is now 80 minutes, rather than 117.5 minutes

-Day lasts 50 minutes (62.4% of the time) and night lasts 30 minutes (37.6% of the time)

+Added Resting as a new status condition

-Resting is designed to give the players a cyclic, dependable time window where the food and water challenges of the game abate for a period of time

-Resting is applied at sunset and removed at sunrise

-Resting reduces food and water drain rates. The effects are more pronounced at larger growths

-Resting cannot last for longer than 0.45xDayLength, or, if the day length is 80 minutes, 36 minutes

+Added Resting_Cooldown as a new status condition

-Resting cannot be applied while this status condition is active

-It remains active for 0.55xDayLength, or, if the day length is 80 minutes, 44 minutes

+The Resting status condition and its associated Resting_Cooldown icon only show if you open the character UI

Miscellaneous, Titania-Specific changes

+Healing ticks no longer get bigger as you grow beyond 1.0

+Talent point gain rate at later stages of growth has been adjusted in response to growth being quicker

+If you resurrect while past 1.32 growth, you will always return to a maximum of 1.32 growth after resurrecting

+SpawnCarcass and SpawnPlant cannot be used on Titania

+Setting the food or water drain rates to Easy or Very Easy will not influence the food or water difficulties on Titania or other new bob maps. Hard or Very Hard will still make them drain more quickly

+Titania can only be run in the PvPvE gameplay mode

+The Near Children buff now grants a 50% growth rate increase rather than a 20% growth rate increase

+Eggs now incubate 80% faster

Note that many additional changes that support and further balance the above-mentioned changes to Life Cycle can be found in the Mechanics section.

+Lurdusaurus now has an updated model, with its associated elder, skinny, fat, and juvenile morphs

+Lurdusaurus now has a totally new set of animations

Bottom Walking Mechanic

+To bottom walk, the Lurdusaurus needs to be near the bottom of the body of water it's swimming in

-The player's idle and walking-swim animation will change to a bottom-walking variant

-The swim speed movement penalty incurred from carrying objects or players is reduced by 50%

-Your breath bar drains at half the rate it normally does as long as you remain stationary

-Stamina and ability power regenerate as if you were laying down

-You receive a 25% speed increase to Dart

Shoulder Check

+The Lurdusaurus no longer can stomp. Instead, it has a Shoulder Check ability

-To activate Shoulder Check, the player must press and hold RMB while sprinting

-While RMB is held, the lurdu will run at a very rapid speed. If the lurdu hits another creature, it deals significant damage and knocks them to the side

-Shoulder Check takes a significant amount of Ability Power and lasts a maximum of 2 seconds

-While Shoulder Check is active, a status condition displays indicating its active status. While on cooldown, this same display indicates it is on cooldown

Lurdusaurus Skins

+Geode by Twilightwolf & Valhalla

+Waterdragon by Twilightwolf & DJZ

+Mudpuppy by Tserra & Twilightwolf

+Terracotta by Tserra & Twilightwolf

+LionFish by Gamevideosforlife & Twilightwolf

+Seal by Nonyapie & Natahi4

New Skins and Emotes

+Western Megaraptor by Krymsonfeather & Jeff

+Banded Apatosaurus by Gamevideosforlife &Kelskora

+Chestnut by Nonyapie & Jeff

+Added a new megaraptor taunt. It requires doing something secret to unlock it!

Sound Rework and Music

Added music to Titania

+Music is dynamic and can change based on your direct environment and activity. Certain musics will sound different if you are underwater or on the ground. Try burrowing, or explore the depths of the map.

-Islatitania now has music that changes based on what the player is doing.

-Duel has a cue that changes through the fight

-Added several cues that can occur for specific events on the map such as dawn and dusk.

-Each titania biome has its own music and discovery cue. Note that several biomes currently lack looping music as this is still a WIP

-Music belongs to the music category in the audio settings.

+Music that started playing out of water will be progressively muffled the further the player goes underwater

+Music that started playing underwater will be muffled when the player goes out of water

+While using one of the vocals as the local player, if a music is playing, it'll automatically lower its volume to give "room" for the dinosaur's voice.

+Added a setting in the sound tab for the users to select how they want biome musics to loop. It can be either Default (random, occasional looping), Loop Always, or Loop Once

Dinosaur Voice Spatialization

+Entirely reworked how dino sounds propagate on the map and integrated a proper spacialization

-Distant calls will be "muffled" and reverberated through the environment

-Very distant calls can be heard and will have those effects more prominent.

-You can now hear dino sounds from very far away (such as roars, calls, etc), even if the player making the sound is not currently being rendered locally due to net relevance.

+Creature sounds are now spatialized in 3 dimensions.

-Dino sounds such as roars, calls, etc, propagate best in front of the creature. This means that someone hearing you from behind you as you roar will not hear you as far as someone who would be "in front" of your character.

-If a sound is facing away from a listener and is distant, it will reverberate more strongly

-Sounds better spatialize left/right ear, which can be used to pin-point a creature's location.

-Dino sounds will reverberate and change based on the distance they are from (eg, higher frequencies will be absorbed with the distance), or roaring behind a rock will make you less audible/more muffled for a player hearing you from behind said obstacle, and other spatialization features.

+Dino voices now account for whether you are underwater or not

-Sound underwater travels further

-Sound from underwater heard from out of water is muffled and won't be audible as far as on land

-If you roar out of water, someone underwater will not hear it as far as someone who's also out of water.

-Sounds propagate farther and faster in water if the sound emitter and the listener are both in the same water volume

+Being high up from the ground as a flyer makes your voice propagate further on the map, but does not make it louder.

+You can control the volume of all these sounds in the settings. They belong in the Game category in the audio settings.

Environmental Sound Adjustments

+Thunder now accounts for being inside caves and underwater depth

+The further you are from the lightning, the longer it will take for the thunder sound to "travel" to you

Biomes Mechanic

+There are now several biomes present around Ancestral Plains, Rival Shores, and Isla Titania

+There is a new Trial associated with visiting all the biomes present on the map

+When entering a new biome for the first time on a creature, a banner will show

-On Isla Titania, a biome-specific, musical track will now also play

+The biome you're in shows up on the escape menu

Creature Effects

+Rain and swimming now makes playable creatures look noticeably wet

+Added water splash particle effects

-Water splash size scales down with the sneaky talent

+Characters now drip for a while when they get out of the water

+Added dirtiness mechanic to all playable creatures, including mud, sand, and blood. These effects are caused by terrain or in-game circumstances and wash off while in water

General Critter AI

+Added Arganodus, Auroraceratops, and Horseshoe Crab AI

+The Chinlea fish no longer grant food satiation for piscivores. It's intended that piscivores hunt the Arganodus for satiation from fish

+Globally reduced the rate of all carcass spawning on the map by 33% to accomodate addition of AI

+AI do not detect you do not flee if you are elusive

Playable AI Critters

+The Arganodus, Auroraceratops, and Horseshoe Crab can be possessed and played as

-They are not selectable on the dino select screen, and must be possessed by a secret, in-game method

+Critter playables do not save and will disappear once you log off or die. They also cannot be resurrected or reincarnated

+Critter playables do grow and do scale up their stats as they get larger

+Critter playables have talent trees and can make use of the talent system

+Critter playables cannot change their skin, and get a randomly assigned skin upon spawning in

Emote Interaction Wheel UI

+Emote wheel now has new quick chat list, which includes basic messages like Hello, Yes, and No

+You can suggest destinations to your group mates through communication list

+Your current location can be sent to your group chat through quick chat

Quality of Life Changes

+The Megalosaurus has been renamed to Wiehenvenator due to recent paleo findings

+Updated the tornado's graphical effects

+Improved Arboreal Nest and Ground Nest materials.

+Adjusted underwater shader so it has a light radius around the player when they're very deep underwater

+Added resolution (5120x1440)

+Added a warning prompt when using unlimited view dist

+While sniffing, banners now show up over nearby freshwater sources to help players find them

+The growth icon on the character stat screen now shows up as a single red arrow when you're growing slowly due to poor stats

+Updated the Game Launch Movie such that it now shows the Sastrei logo after the UE logo

+Added skins to all creatures on the main menu

+Updated apato sounds for roar, call, aggressive, pain, death, drink, eat, idle, sleep, and sitting transitions

+Added UI on-hover and on-click sounds to most buttons and widgets

-The volume of these can be adjusted in the Audio options UI panel

+Added Trannosaurus Rex's elder morph

+Steamworks Rich Presence Integration

-You can now join friends' servers directly through the Steam client by selecting 'Join Game' without launching BoB and selecting the server through the server list

-You can now join the last played server directly through the main menu without using the server list

+Added a new water prompt that shows up when you drink from water sources that displays the water name, cleanliness, Trials visitation, and interest level

+Added new setting, Enable Camera Lag. When enabled, the camera will smooth out rapid movements from the character such as traversing bumpy terrain or jumping around

+Plants with negative comfort bias now have a red text prompt with bone icons on it when sniffed

+Revamped the friendship related prompts (gained xx with yy) that showed on the screen.

-Friendship prompts no longer display player names if you are not in a group with that player. This goes for both client-side combat log event messages and for messages that display when you reach a new friendship grade

+Updated breath bar appearance

+Revamped combat log on-screen messages

-On-screen stat messages pertaining to growth, food, water, comfort, bias, ability, stamina, friendship, and health now show up in a newly designed UI widget

-Events such as eating or drinking automatically accumulate over time when they are small to provide a more useful information

+Improved color of height fog at the horizon, especially during sunrise and sunset

+Added interactive sand to a part of the desert on Rival Shores

+All sounds belonging to the environmental class are now at 60% their original volume.

+Status condition icons above other players are now transparent

+The cc console command can be usedto your current coordinates to the clipboard

Creature Summons

+Creatures can now be summoned to their group by other group members under certain conditions

-This can only be done once per creature

-To be summoned, both players must be at least 100 meters from other large, ungrouped creatures

-Creatures greater than 0.7 growth cannot be summoned

-You can request to summon another player or request to be summoned by another player by typing /summon or /summonto in the chat log, or through the player list

-There is a 15 minute, accountwide cooldown on being summoned

Admin

+The console commands fillallstats and setstats now mark creatures dirty

+Auto-revives have been removed

+You can no longer get the Enhanced Growth buff from rain set by the setweather console command

+The growth rate config setting does not influence growth rates on Titania

Mechanics Changes

+Reworked how talent points and talent inherits contribute towards boosting the efficacy of a talent

-Previously, each talent contributed equally towards boosting the efficacy of the talent

-Now, each talent point invested provides 26.7% of the total talent's efficacy (5/3 being 100%). Each inherited point provides 10.0% of the total talent's efficacy

+While less than 1.2 growth, having low comfort, food, water, or water sat now has less of an adverse affect on your growth rate

-At 0% in all stats, you know grow at 67% the rate you do with full stats, rather than having it be 0%

-This is also the case for all growths on Isla Titania

+Significantly reduced growth times while below 1.2 for all creatures

-Faster growers take about an hour. Slower growers take about 1.5 hours

+Increased the amount of growth subtracted if you resurrect without meeting the sacrifice

+You can now get scent prompts from other players from twice as far away

+Increased Tornado knock strength

+Leg hits no longer deal more injury damage

+You now additionally have fall damage immunity if a player who has the ability to dart grabs you while they are swimming and then drops you

+Friendship no longer reduces damage dealt between players

+Offspring now grant Near Children up to 0.8 growth, rather than 0.7 growth

+Increased Near Children range from 65 meters to 130 meters

+The requirements on your child's food, water, and comfort needed in order to receive the Near Children buff have been lessened

+Looping taunt animations no longer cancel when you begin moving. Instead, they cancel if you press LMB, RMB, Ability, or any vocal action key

Stat Scaling Changes

+Reduced the amount of extra health growth grants by 50%

+Increased stamina, damage, health, jump height, and improved fall damage thresholds for early growth stages

Food and Water Changes

+Adjusted food and water drain rates on several creatures

+Increased food and water drain rate globally

+Fat plants and Chinlea fish now grant less food at growths greater than 1.0

+Eating past 100% food no longer makes food drain more slowly

+The amount of food given by plants now gets smaller more quickly after 1.0 growth

+Food now continues to drop more quickly at very low food values (you starve faster at low food values, resulting in death)

+Players can now only eat foliage from dropped foliage bundles if they would be able to eat that foliage type at adult (1.0 growth)

+Storms now abate the food and water drain increases experienced from being larger growth

+The talent Botanist no longer makes you totally immune to negative bias from eating improper or poisonous plants

+The rate you lose health while starving or dehydrated now increases with growth

Comfort Changes

+Herbivores no longer take 50% less positive and negative comfort from being near friends or intimidated

+Adjusted how much comfort is applied from smaller growth creatures to larger ones such that the disparity is less extreme

+The Overcrowded debuff now more harshly drops comfort from grouped party members

+Adjusted how comfort from nearby players works such that it is significantly less punishing for solo players to be near ungrouped players

+Comfort gains from grouped players is now capped at +30 Comfort

+Comfort losses from ungrouped players is now capped at -50 Comfort

+Comfort now has less influence over how fast Stamina and Ability regenerates

Balance Changes

+Sharp Teeth and Thick Hide now have caps on how effective they can be

-Each talent point of Sharp Teeth can never increase damage by more than 6.67%

-Each inherited point in Sharp Teeth can never increase damage by more than 2.5%

-Each talent point in Thick Hide can never decrease damage received by more than 6.67%

-Each inherited point in Thick Hide can never decrease damage received by more than 2.5%

-The previous conditions on the talents and when they apply their bonuses still apply

+Ichthy, Lurdu, Mosa, and Elasmo can control the length of their dart holding and releasing RMB

Apatosaurus

+Increased the amount of injury damage dealt by 25% for both Tail Whip and Neck Sweep

Acrocanthosaurus

+Intimidating roar now reduces damage by 25% baseline, down from 33%

+Further reduced the effectiveness of Acro's 3/3, 4/3, and 5/3 Intimidating Roar talent values

+Intimidating Roar no longer deals stamina damage

Elasmosaurus

+Increased grab size threshold by 50%

Ichthyovenator

+Increased jump power to 400, up from 350

+Base health has been increased to 850, up from 750

+Increased swimming sprint speed to 890, up from 850

+Increased claw swipe (RMB) damage to 140, up from 100

+Increased bite (LMB) damage to 110, up from 100

+Ichthy now has the Bottom-Walking mechanic.

+Ichthy now has a new status condition called Storm Lord

-While swimming, for 6 seconds after exiting water, or on land while it's raining, the Ichthy now receives the Storm Lord buff

-It boosts land speed by 25% and damage by 50%

-It wears off if you enter shelter

+Improved Ichthy's baseline weather resistance by an additional 40%

+Increased max camera zoom distance by 33%

Lurdusaurus

+Lurdu now has Improved Dart in place of Turn while Stomping

+Lurdu now has Powerful Legs where Improved Dart was, on the fourth tier of the speed tree

+The Lurdusaurus can now choose to swing its left or its right arm for its LMB attack. It's based on which direction the player is looking

+Reduced swimming sprint speed to 860, down from 900

+Reduced max HP to 1000, down from 1200

+Reduced LMB attack injury damage by 30%

+Increased max camera zoom distance by 33%

Megaraptor

+Swapped talents Ubreakable and Stoic

+Swapped talents Strong Lungs and Adrenaline

Mosasaurus

+Dart cost is now 22 Ability Power, 14 Stamina, and 20 Breath, down from 30/20/45

Pachycephalosaurus

+Capped charge damage to 3x its base damage

-This also caps how much knockback and injury pachy's charge does

+Charge now goes on cooldown when you stop using it even if you don't hit a target

Saichania

+Increased the amount of injury damage dealt by Saichania's LMB and RMB attacks

Tyrannosaurus rex

+Improved weather resistance by 20%



Due to Steam's Character Count Limit are unable to list all changes this update. You can download the full patch notes on our official discord!

Additional Patchnote Languages

Afrikaans