Icarus Week Forty Eight Update | New thrown spears and knives + 2 new crossbows

This week we’ve added throwing variants of the knife and spear into the weapon pool, providing a specialized option with stacking capabilities, while changing the standard versions to melee only. This will make it easier to use these weapons as projectile alternatives to other strategies, and stop you from accidentally misclicking and losing them in the wrong situation.

We’ve also added two new crossbows: Platinum at Tier 3 and Titanium at Tier 4 to provide alternatives to firearms at higher levels.

Finally, we talk about our decision to not provide workshop variants of the throwing knife and spear, and how this will change as we move towards decentralization in the near future.

Thrown Weapons Item Separation

We have separated knives and spears into their own variants. You will now be able to craft ‘thrown’ versions which can’t be used in melee situations or to skin carcasses but can be stacked in multiples of 50 for knives, and 20 for spears.

Thrown variants have their own slot in the Tech Tree separate from the melee versions. They both share the same recipes but have unique icons and names so it’s easy to distinguish between them.

Melee versions are no longer able to be thrown, and won’t receive the ‘stack’ option that their thrown counterparts do. They will, however, still be able to skin creatures, so are still important to have on hunting expeditions.

There are multiple reasons we’ve made this change, with a key one being irritation caused by people accidentally throwing their weapons with a misclick or being unable to stack them and having to scroll through the hotbar in combat situations.

This also addresses a balance issue with knives using durability when skinning carcasses, particularly as we add a ‘stacking’ element which would amplify this issue and make managing your gear more complicated. It also adds a new dynamic to combat, allowing you to throw knives and spears with more ease, making it a viable mechanic.

Tier 3 & Tier 4 Crossbows

Two new crossbows have been added at Tier 3 and Tier 4, providing more alternatives to firearms at the higher tiers. Tier 3 is the Platinum Crossbow and Tier 4 the Titanium Crossbow. Both crossbows also share the valuable benefit of being repeating crossbows, able to fire up to 5 bolts in a single burst. In intense situations, this provides considerable damage for players with a steady hand and good hit-scanning technique. They also come with the intrinsic stats of the other crossbows, a chance to slow on hit, and extra damage when piercing the hardened spots on creatures.

These fill a gap we had in the game for higher-tier projectile weapons and will prove useful for some upcoming creatures we plan to bring into the game.

The Tier 3 Platinum Crossbow is crafted at the Machining Bench and will require Platinum alongside the standard Epoxy, Leather and Wood. The Tier 4 Titanium Crossbow is crafted at the Fabricator, and like the Platinum Crossbow, will require the standard resources but paired with Titanium.

The Platinum Crossbow does sit at the higher end of the Tier 3 items, and as a result, has a higher cost. The Titanium Crossbow will line up closely with the firearms of Tier 4 but cost half the Titanium Ingot investment, making it a viable alternative for the harder missions and combat scenarios.

Workshop Stacking Problem

The new stacking ability with the throwing versions of the knives and spears will not be applied to workshop versions, and we wanted to explain why.

In our current backend system, many dynamic traits are lost when bringing items back to the workshop. This was an early concession made to prevent the amount of space a workshop item uses in the backend. The most notable of these dynamic traits is stack count. Therefore we had to work around this by not allowing workshop items to stack, and came up with the solution of bundles which players could take down to the planet and bring back up if they want to. But once consumed on planet (Arrow Bundles) they are no longer able to be returned to space.

There are a few effects of this decision, including the inability to stack workshop items, and limitations on being able to track the durability of items that are taken back from the planet. It also means that many forms of item persistence were unable to be explored.

This is something that will change with Data Decentralization, as the removal of backend server opens up a wide variety of options to save other data and allow us to investigate more persistence between sessions.

This will be most noticeable in consumables and projectiles, but also across armor and weapons and mounts with the ability of tacking many dynamic properties across multiple drops.

We are very close to releasing a public branch of the Data Decentralization Icarus Client for community testing, so if you are interested, join the Discord to be one of the first to jump in.

Changelog v1.2.23.103516

New Content

Removed ability to throw basic knives and spears

Allowed throwing knives and spears to stack

Slightly increased bone and titanium throwing knife damage

Unlocked Throwing Knives recipes for upcoming patch

Unlocked recipes for thrown knives and spears

Added break chance to thrown spears

Reduced stamina cost on thrown knives and spears significantly.

Allowed thrown knives to be thrown at lower charge, going less distance

Implemented base Platinum and Titanium Crossbows

Fixing issue where thrown knives and spears where recieving the durability and felling damage crafting Alterations when players had the appriopriate talents

Adding new Tag 'Tool.Thrown' and new tag queries for thrown/melee spears, thrown/melee knives

Fixing issue when throwing Knives & Spears that the item thrown would not be 1 but be the entire stack, example, throw one knife, the thrown knife has a stack count of 20

Added textures and Mat for BOW_Crossbow_T3_Platinum

Added textures and Mat for BOW_Crossbow_T4_Titanium

Removed throwing knife bonuses on Shengong Daokou Knife and replaced with a wear rate reduction bonus

Added icon representing thrown weapons

Updated item text for T3 and T4 crossbows

Added Throwing Weapons Item Icons and added into Itemable table. Updated throwing weapon icon

Add LOD for T4 Crossbow. Fix materials pointing to wrong Physical Material

Adding in base animation implementation for the new crossbows including character animations for the new type of reload, just missing the bolt part of the implementation where it shows in the players hand and on the crossbow

Fixing D_Meshable buildvalidation fail by pointing the crossbow entry to the correct mesh

Tweaking new crossbow reload animation montage to incluide a final bolt at the end section of the reload

Unlocked crafting recipes for Throwing Knives and Spears.

Increased throwing knife and spear stack size

Adding TV crossbow fire audio

Fixing throwing knives not appearing in your hand after throwing by adding in a notify to unhide the projectile after throwing

Fixed a bug where you were able to use throwable objects while in a menu

Adding in base implementation for the platinum crossbow, missing preview mesh of the bolt showing up buth all reload and fire assets hooked up and ready

Adding Titanium crossbow mechanical sounds and events and notifiers

Adding crossbow to data table

Fixed spear not blending back to idle smoothly after releasing input key. Fixed throwing spear action deducting stamina cost before throw. Fixed throwing spear not un-hiding after throw montage completed

Added support for chambered weapons to show a visible preview projectile mesh; AmmoController_SingleRoundReload now inherits from AmmoController_VisibleProjectile. Fixed Titanium Crossbow not showing preview projectile during reload animation

Updating thrown weapon recipes to provide a stack of 10 on each craft

Throwing knive actionable now only consumes primary input action

Adding in Item Classification Icon for the thrown weapons

Updating thrown weapon recipes to provide a stack of 5 on each craft

Rebalanced thrown weapon recipes around 5x craft. - Slightly reduced Platinum Crossbow fire rate

Tweaking the crossbows relead animation so that the bolt follows during the reload animation and adding in item icons for the new crossbows

Fixed icons for Platinum and Titanium Crossbows

Lots of additions and improvements to the crossbows. Separated each semgent out for speed variations and added new layers

Adjusted high tier crossbow pull to have more slide to match length of stretch sound and other small adjustments to spacializers

Updating the crossbow meshes to using the latest version, slightly cleaning up weighting and movemnts

Updating physics assets and adding LOD to the Platinum Crossbow

Slightly reduced delay between throwing a knife and starting your next throw, added the same delay to thrown spears (previously no delay)

Update new Crossbow icons

Allowed thrown spears to be charged for longer, providing slightly more power than before but lowering power at lower charges

Adding the spear equip to the end of the throw montage to make the throwing equip feel smoother than the previous snap

Fixed

Changing Resolution Scaling max value from 100 to 200 as a test to see if its supported

Add custom view distance settings for various world objects: EnzymeGeyser, Meta Deposits, Ore Deposits, Dropships

Added support for non-GOAP characters in GOAP debugger cheat

Fixed level not retrieving from correct source

Readding Translations lost in all languages in a commit last week where crowdin was trampled

Adding new Crowdin Recipe which force pushes all translations to crowdin

ABYSS: Fixed bug where biomes aren't tracked correctly for research station deployment quest step

Add advanced mode to GetActorCount widget to pull any class type

Fixed typo in Healing Boost Module description

Resolved data table errors with the chamois variant

Fixed typo in Neat and Tidy talent Fertilized Alteration

Changing the min/max values of Resolution Scaling setting to match the min/max supported by the engine, which is 33 to 100 percent

Optimized Loading screen images, changed format to pow2, removed unused DT

