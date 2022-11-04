Added a way to return to the main menu at the start of each level
New gameplay for the level The City
Changes to the main menu and description from what the mission is in the extraction point
Changes to the AI, now the enemies are more aggressive and fastest
Invaders from another dimension update for 4 November 2022
Update Note from Nov 03
