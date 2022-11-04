Sweet Home has arrived in Landbox.
Create your home using template and decorate as you wish. Free and paid furniture package available. There are more than 1000 types of furniture. Use your Sweet Home to chat with friends with general chat and private chat.
LandBox update for 4 November 2022
CREATE YOUR ROOM OLINE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update