Update patch 🎃🎮

We've received initial community feedback on the first version of Spooky Halloween and have already made major fixes! Thanks to everyone who sent us feedback and reported game issues!

Patch notes:

General bug fixes.

Assets and visual bugs fixes.

Interface improvement.

Translation correction (PTBR).

General balancing.

Boss battle balancing.

Balancing XP, player level stats and progression.

Improved player movement.

Visual improvement on some maps.

Adjustments in loot drop.

We are still watching for new bugs, thinking about gameplay improvements, and evaluating the current balancing. We rely on community feedback so we can make Spooky Halloween in the Voxel World a better game! 🎃🎮