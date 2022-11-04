Patch Notes 1.1

Thank you to everyone who provided feedback! The following updates should be live now:
-There is now a Field of View slider in the Settings menu.
-Minor performance improvements in the Lost Court.
-Player bullet and spell projectile speeds have been increased to make ranged attacks feel more responsive.
-The player should no longer spin when colliding with certain terrain elements at high speeds.
-Basic loot objects now have a highlight effect to make them easier to see.
Changed files in this update