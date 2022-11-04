 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Artifacts of Eyru update for 4 November 2022

Patch Notes 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9866195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who provided feedback! The following updates should be live now:

-There is now a Field of View slider in the Settings menu.
-Minor performance improvements in the Lost Court.
-Player bullet and spell projectile speeds have been increased to make ranged attacks feel more responsive.
-The player should no longer spin when colliding with certain terrain elements at high speeds.
-Basic loot objects now have a highlight effect to make them easier to see.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link