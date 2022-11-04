Thanks for all the feedback, updates are coming for the game. We have added the compass for easier navigation. After you find a note, that location is added to the note. This will help the you know where you have been and give easier navigation.
Patty Pepperton in The Pumpkin Patch update for 4 November 2022
Patch 01 Compass Added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
