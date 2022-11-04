 Skip to content

Patty Pepperton in The Pumpkin Patch update for 4 November 2022

Patch 01 Compass Added

Patch 01 Compass Added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the feedback, updates are coming for the game. We have added the compass for easier navigation. After you find a note, that location is added to the note. This will help the you know where you have been and give easier navigation.

