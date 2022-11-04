[Version 6.2.1.0 updated content] New mode: city invitational

Share · View all patches · Build 9866185 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

New City Invitational

Open the invitational tournament for five major cities in Tokyo, London, Paris, Qatar and the world.

Tokyo City Invitational: 100 diamonds for registration fee, 300 diamonds for the first prize, 200 diamonds for the first prize, and 100 diamonds for the third prize

London City Invitational: registration fee 300 diamonds, first prize 900 diamonds, first prize 600 diamonds, third prize 300 diamonds

Paris City Invitational: 500 diamonds for registration fee, 1500 diamonds for the first prize, 1000 diamonds for the first prize, and 500 diamonds for the third prize

Qatar City Invitational: 1000 diamonds for registration fee, 3000 diamonds for the first prize, 2000 diamonds for the first prize, and 1000 diamonds for the third prize

World City Invitational: 3000 diamonds for registration fee, 9000 diamonds for the first prize, 6000 diamonds for the first prize, and 3000 diamonds for the third prize

You can participate in the city invitational tournament 3 times a day.

Each city invitational tournament will have 12 rounds and will be eliminated at the end after 8 rounds. The top three will be rewarded.

New city invitational league table

The ranking is based on the cumulative number of diamonds obtained from the city invitational tournament, and the first to third places have special team badges to show their identity.

The ranking list is cleared at the beginning of each month and the records are calculated again.

New Daily Task

Add daily tasks of the city invitational competition, complete the task reward and transfer to music gift certificate * 1

Adjust the waiting time of each round of guild war

Adjust the waiting time of each round to 30 seconds.