V0.7.8 : Halloween ends, but the adventure continues!

Morning gladiators ! Today's small update marks the end of the Halloween event - but I've added it back in as a triggered event between days 150-200 of the game, for those who want to relive it with their gladiators.

There are a few other quality of life improvements, balances and bugfixes today too. The main work of course this week is on the Dungeons section of the game, which is in its infancy - I hope to have it ready by mid December.

Have a great weekend all!

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.7.8 (Nov 4 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

The Halloween theme and title screen is now complete, but the All Hallows seasonal event will remain in the game forever! This event will trigger at Day 150 of your quest and end at Day 200, meaning you have 50 days to find and defeat all four special All Hallows champions.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

Gladiators no longer lose alignment points for kicking enemies off the edge of chasms

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

Increased the amount and range of available items the shops will produce each 3 days

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---