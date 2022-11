Share · View all patches · Build 9865681 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

What's in this update?

-Improved functionality and presentation of the "Learn" menu.

-Bug fixes (Conall dying permanently in Story mode, a couple achievements not appearing correctly, etc.).

Leave a review! Send me cat photos! Thanks for your continued support :)

Until next time,

CB