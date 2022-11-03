Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Before we begin with the Patch Notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to become part of our community!
Send us your feedback and suggestions to help us improve the game even more and make it as good as it can be!
[Join Discord Server](https://discord.gg/RZcsmG2vSm style=button)
Thanks for playing!
Patch Notes
- The level selection now shows your Global Ranking for each level
- The level selection now shows the amount of attempted runs for each level.
Keep in mind that attempts previous to this update are not tracked.
- Increased the maximum player level from 100 to 999.
- Added new achievements for reaching level 200, 300, 400 and 500.
Changed files in this update