Vacuum Pilot update for 3 November 2022

Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Hey there!

Thanks for playing!

Patch Notes

  • The level selection now shows your Global Ranking for each level
  • The level selection now shows the amount of attempted runs for each level.
    Keep in mind that attempts previous to this update are not tracked.
  • Increased the maximum player level from 100 to 999.
  • Added new achievements for reaching level 200, 300, 400 and 500.

