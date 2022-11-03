 Skip to content

2tinycowboys update for 3 November 2022

Highscore

Share · View all patches · Build 9865019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now with added highscore; How quickly can you gather all the goldbars? The ten quickest people for each level/difficulty will forever have their name saved in an ini -file (located in appdata\loca\2tinycowboys)

