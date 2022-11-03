 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bunny Eureka update for 3 November 2022

Add pig airport, and unlock/lock functions, fixed some bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 9865012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add Pig airport, when the pig visits, pig unlocks some plants.
So this lock/unlock logic is more complicated than I expected.

Fixed raindrop plants grow bug, animal stuck at some position bug.
Fixed bunny might get stuck at new buildings.

Refactored code that controls bunny numbers.
I notice there are bugs caused by AI addon. I tried to fix them for a few days, but I couldn’t, that is beyond my capability. So I decided to live with it. And continue to do the art part.

Not many people play the book map, so I delete this map. That can save more time when I do VFX design.

I hope I don’t need to fight with bugs, especially, my major is art not coding. I hope I only need to do the art part. But, bug wouldn’t get me go. So, there is a long battle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2121911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link