Add pig airport, and unlock/lock functions, fixed some bugs

Add Pig airport, when the pig visits, pig unlocks some plants.

So this lock/unlock logic is more complicated than I expected.

Fixed raindrop plants grow bug, animal stuck at some position bug.

Fixed bunny might get stuck at new buildings.

Refactored code that controls bunny numbers.

I notice there are bugs caused by AI addon. I tried to fix them for a few days, but I couldn’t, that is beyond my capability. So I decided to live with it. And continue to do the art part.

Not many people play the book map, so I delete this map. That can save more time when I do VFX design.

I hope I don’t need to fight with bugs, especially, my major is art not coding. I hope I only need to do the art part. But, bug wouldn’t get me go. So, there is a long battle.