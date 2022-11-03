 Skip to content

Tabletop Playground update for 3 November 2022

October update hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9865000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses a couple of recently identified issues:

• Remove issues with PlayerPermission objects not being recognized correctly on clients
• Fix a potential crahs when re-using UIElement objects after a new client joined
• Relative position and size in ScreenUIElement did not work correctly for very small or very large resolutions
• Card rotation was reset when editing template in preview mode
• Not all controls in the grid options were deactivated for clients
• Folder names in object library were not sorted alphabetically on Mac

