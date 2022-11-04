 Skip to content

Remains update for 4 November 2022

Fixes - Ver. 0.30x0773a

Build 9864985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween has passed and now there is no need to be afraid.

In this update, a fixes has been made:

  • If the ship's engine is on and the player flies in/out, the speed changes depending on the speed of the ship.
  • Fixed bug with recycler allowing to take resources even if they are not recycled yet.
  • Fixed the bug with Blueprint and open inventory.
  • Fixed with the cursor appearing when the inventory is full.
  • Fixed a bug with the Printer/Processor locking the Take button.
  • In the main menu, the window closes when the button is pressed again.
  • Added saving of dropped items.
  • Corrected the inventory sound.
  • Changed the text in the Shipcore repair hint. Added an Asteroids hint.

