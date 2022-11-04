Fixes - Ver. 0.30x0773a

Halloween has passed and now there is no need to be afraid.
In this update, a fixes has been made:
- If the ship's engine is on and the player flies in/out, the speed changes depending on the speed of the ship.
- Fixed bug with recycler allowing to take resources even if they are not recycled yet.
- Fixed the bug with Blueprint and open inventory.
- Fixed with the cursor appearing when the inventory is full.
- Fixed a bug with the Printer/Processor locking the Take button.
- In the main menu, the window closes when the button is pressed again.
- Added saving of dropped items.
- Corrected the inventory sound.
- Changed the text in the Shipcore repair hint. Added an Asteroids hint.
Changed files in this update