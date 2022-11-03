The 2022 Battle Pass: Part II — Diretide

The Battle Pass: Part II — Diretide

The Aegis has been claimed, and the new champions bask in the glow of well-earned victory. But outside of that triumphant light, as the heroics and heartbreaks of The International fade into blissful memory, the Dota season grows dark and the lava fields turn to ice — meaning it's time now for Part II of the 2022 Battle Pass. Namely, it's time for Diretide! Roshan has awakened from his candy coma, spurred on by righteous thieving greevils, and now all Dota players are invited to join in on the Hallo-wintery fun.

Part II of the Battle Pass features the Candyworks, the new Diretide game mode, a second Cavern Crawl map, and the release of another round of rewards — like the Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona, Immortal Treasure II, custom Versus screens, a Cave Johnson announcer pack, fresh taunts, and more.

Don't miss Sithil and Quirt's Candyworks & Treasure Emporium, where you can trade in candy you've gained from the Battle Pass, or any you gain from playing games and recycling treasures, to claim all manner of goodies — from items, couriers, and wards all the way up to Arcana — even a custom Roshan skin.

Queue up for Diretide: Season's Greevilings, where players harness Roshan's strength to destroy the enemy team's Taffy Wells. Recover Taffy from greevilous taffy thieves, score it at enemy Wells, and watch Roshan rip those buildings to pieces — all while riding a trusty mount of your choosing.

Explore the 2022 Battle Pass web page for more details, and if you haven't already purchased or unlocked a Battle Pass, you can score one for free thanks to The International 2022 Swag Bag.

Moving Dota Technology Forward