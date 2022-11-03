 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 3 November 2022

The 2022 Battle Pass: Part II — Diretide

Share · View all patches · Build 9864901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Battle Pass: Part II — Diretide

The Aegis has been claimed, and the new champions bask in the glow of well-earned victory. But outside of that triumphant light, as the heroics and heartbreaks of The International fade into blissful memory, the Dota season grows dark and the lava fields turn to ice — meaning it's time now for Part II of the 2022 Battle Pass. Namely, it's time for Diretide! Roshan has awakened from his candy coma, spurred on by righteous thieving greevils, and now all Dota players are invited to join in on the Hallo-wintery fun.

Part II of the Battle Pass features the Candyworks, the new Diretide game mode, a second Cavern Crawl map, and the release of another round of rewards — like the Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona, Immortal Treasure II, custom Versus screens, a Cave Johnson announcer pack, fresh taunts, and more.

Don't miss Sithil and Quirt's Candyworks & Treasure Emporium, where you can trade in candy you've gained from the Battle Pass, or any you gain from playing games and recycling treasures, to claim all manner of goodies — from items, couriers, and wards all the way up to Arcana — even a custom Roshan skin.

Queue up for Diretide: Season's Greevilings, where players harness Roshan's strength to destroy the enemy team's Taffy Wells. Recover Taffy from greevilous taffy thieves, score it at enemy Wells, and watch Roshan rip those buildings to pieces — all while riding a trusty mount of your choosing.

Explore the 2022 Battle Pass web page for more details, and if you haven't already purchased or unlocked a Battle Pass, you can score one for free thanks to The International 2022 Swag Bag.

Moving Dota Technology Forward

  • This update adds support for NVIDIA Reflex on GTX 900 series and above. Reflex decreases click-to-display latency, particularly in situations where performance is limited by the GPU.
  • On September 16, 2021 we announced our intent to remove support for OpenGL. This is the last major update for Dota that will support OpenGL. For the vast majority of players, nothing will change when OpenGL is removed, as they have already switched to a newer, higher-fidelity renderer. We encourage players to switch now if they haven't already, and let us know if problems arise.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Bulgarian, Dutch, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Sand King's Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Sand King's Shoulders
  • Modified Economy Item: Sand King's Claws
  • Modified Economy Item: Sand King's Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Sand King's Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Wa-Ya the Mighty
  • Modified Economy Item: Anunkasan
  • Modified Economy Item: Sempiternal Revelations Forged Spirits
  • Modified Economy Item: Form of the Great Calamity
  • Modified Economy Item: Genuine Heretic Enclave
  • Modified Economy Item: Heretic Enclave
  • Modified Economy Item: Spirits of the Mourning Mother
  • Modified Economy Item: Frost Avalanche
  • Modified Economy Item: Bracers of Aeons
  • Modified Economy Item: Bracers of Aeons of the Crimson Witness
  • Modified Economy Item: Jewel of Aeons
  • Modified Economy Item: Bramble Watch
  • Modified Economy Item: JanJou
  • Modified Economy Item: Clockwerk Watcher
  • Modified Economy Item: Dragon Ward
  • Modified Economy Item: Eminence of Ristul
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Neck
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Neck 2
  • Modified Economy Item: [TI9 Cache] Alchemist New Chieftain Back 2
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Eye of Ix'yxa
  • Modified Economy Item: Blossom of the Merry Wanderer
  • Modified Economy Item: Prominence
  • Modified Economy Item: Shadow of the Dark Age
  • Modified Economy Item: Arcanic Resonance Beam
  • Modified Economy Item: Fate of Hydrophiinae
  • Modified Economy Item: Dark Maw Inhibitor
  • Modified Economy Item: The Abscesserator
  • Modified Economy Item: Pudge's Bare Arm
  • Modified Economy Item: Ice Kill Streak Effect
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Shadow of the Dark Age
  • Modified Economy Item: Fin of the First Spear
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Dark Maw Inhibitor
  • Modified Economy Item: Awaleb's Trundleweed
  • Modified Economy Item: Eyes of Ardenok
  • Modified Economy Item: Scale of Bitter Spoil
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Skirt
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Crown
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Mantle
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage Staff
  • Modified Economy Item: Dipper the Destroyer
  • Modified Economy Item: Pyrexaec Forge
  • Modified Economy Item: Sagas of the Cymurrin Sage
  • Modified Economy Item: Aspect of Oscilla
  • Modified Economy Item: Eye of Ix'yxa
  • Modified Economy Item: B.U.S.T.E.R
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Fin of the First Spear
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Awaleb's Trundleweed
  • Modified Economy Item: Stuntwood Symbiont
  • Modified Economy Item: Rabid Watchcog
  • Modified Economy Item: Solar Gyre
  • Modified Economy Item: Perversions of the Bloodwhorl
  • Modified Economy Item: Crazy Experiment Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Crazy Experiment Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Crazy Experiment Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Avatars of Aktok
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Greevil Golem
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage
  • Modified Economy Item: The Abscesserator Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Dipper the Destroyer Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Effects
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Pike
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade Crown
  • Modified Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons
  • Modified Economy Item: Immortal Treasure II 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Mask
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Skirt
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Ward
  • Modified Economy Item: Isle of Dragons Sword
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: In It for the Lute
  • Modified Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BOOM Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Berserker
  • Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Boreblade
  • Modified Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: PSG.LGD Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Fnatic Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Aster Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: OG Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: OG Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: OG Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Spirit Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Spirit Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Spirit Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: beastcoast Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Tundra Esports Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Tundra Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Tundra Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: TSM FTX Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: TSM FTX Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: TSM FTX Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Secret Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Entity Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Entity Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Entity Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Soniqs Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Soniqs Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Soniqs Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: nouns Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: nouns Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: nouns Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Talon Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Talon Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Talon Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Natus Vincere Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Natus Vincere Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Natus Vincere Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Vici Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Vici Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Vici Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Virtus.pro Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Virtus.pro Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Virtus.pro Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: T1 Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: T1 Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: T1 Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Polaris Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BetBoom Team Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BetBoom Team Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: BetBoom Team Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Liquid Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Hokori Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Hokori Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Hokori Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Tempest Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Tempest Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Tempest Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: TI 2022 Champion Sticker Capsule
  • New Economy Item: Crystal Maiden's Persona
  • New Economy Item: Cystal Maiden Persona Conduit of the blueheart Ambient Effects
  • New Economy Item: Crystal Maiden's Persona Mane
  • New Economy Item: Crystal Maiden's Persona Crystals
  • New Economy Item: Crystal Maiden's Persona Tail
  • New Economy Item: Crystal Maiden's Persona Armor
  • New Economy Item: Default Roshan
  • New Economy Item: All Heroes' Default Pet Persona 1
  • New Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Versus Screen II
  • New Economy Item: Taunt: More Than Mental Mass
  • New Economy Item: Taunt: Temper Tramplum
  • New Legendary Persona Selector: Conduit of the Blueheart
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden
    • Contains 6 particle effects
    • Contains a custom hero icon
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Crystal Nova
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Frostbite
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Arcane Aura
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Freezing Field
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Stop Freezing Field
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Giftable: 0
  • New Immortal Head: Draca Mane
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 3 particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Life Break
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Marketable After The International 12
    • TRADABLE AFTER: 1 November 2023 – 19:00:00 UTC
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 4
    • Webm Preview Url: apps/dota2/videos/dota_react/international2022/immortals/huskar_client.webm
  • New Immortal Head: Insight of Forlorn Precipice
    • Contains 3 particle effects
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Wall of Replica
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Marketable After The International 12
    • TRADABLE AFTER: 1 November 2023 – 19:00:00 UTC
    • Webm Preview Url: apps/dota2/videos/dota_react/international2022/immortals/dark_seer_client.webm
  • New Immortal Legs: Limbs of Lycosidae
    • Contains 2 particle effects
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Spin Web
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Destroy Spin Web
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Marketable After The International 12
    • TRADABLE AFTER: 1 November 2023 – 19:00:00 UTC
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 2
    • Webm Preview Url: apps/dota2/videos/dota_react/international2022/immortals/broodmother_client.webm
  • New Immortal Head: Sullen Shrine
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 2 particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Heartstopper Aura
    • Marketable After The International 12
  • New Immortal Body Head: Sullen Strands
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Marketable After The International 12
  • New Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Nemestice Versus Screen
  • New Immortal Offhand Weapon: Draconic Divide
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 3 particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Dragon Tail
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Marketable After The International 12
    • TRADABLE AFTER: 1 November 2023 – 19:00:00 UTC
    • Webm Preview Url: apps/dota2/videos/dota_react/international2022/immortals/dragon_knight_client.webm
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 2
  • New Immortal Legs: Tremors of the Tandem Storm
    • Contains 2 particle effects
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Static Storm
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Marketable After The International 12
    • TRADABLE AFTER: 1 November 2023 – 19:00:00 UTC
    • Webm Preview Url: apps/dota2/videos/dota_react/international2022/immortals/disruptor_client.webm
  • New Economy Item: Stonefish Renegade - Style Unlock II
  • New Economy Item: Whitewind Battlemage - Style Unlock II
  • New Economy Item: Taunt: The Inner Dark
  • New Economy Item: Taunt: Rootin Tootin Ridin Titan
  • New Economy Item: Isle of Dragons - Style Unlock II
  • New Immortal Shoulder: Bloodfeather Frock
    • Style Eminence:
      • Contains 2 particle effects
      • Contains 3 ambient particle effects
      • Contains a custom ability icon for Scream Of Pain
    • Style Royal:
      • Contains 2 particle effects
      • Contains 3 ambient particle effects
      • Contains a custom ability icon for Scream Of Pain
    • Marketable After The International 12
  • New Economy Item: Taunt: Pie of Malice
  • New Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Diretide Versus Screen
  • New Economy Item: Sullen Sanctum
  • New Economy Item: Cave Johnson Announcer Pack
  • New Economy Item: recycling_immortal_treasure_ii_2022
  • New Immortal Legs: Bloodfeather Boots
    • Marketable After The International 12
  • New Economy Item: Bloodfeather Finery
  • New Economy Item: Taunt: Dancing Queen
  • New Economy Item: Glaring Greevils
  • New Economy Item: Greevil Grief Roshan
  • New Immortal Head: Golden Draca Mane
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 3 particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Life Break
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Marketable After The International 12
    • TRADABLE AFTER: 1 November 2023 – 19:00:00 UTC
    • Can Equip As Ability Effects: 4
    • Webm Preview Url: apps/dota2/videos/dota_react/international2022/immortals/huskar_gold_client.webm
  • New Immortal Head: Golden Sullen Shrine
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains 2 particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Heartstopper Aura
    • Marketable After The International 12
  • New Immortal Body Head: Golden Sullen Strands
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Marketable After The International 12
  • New Economy Item: Golden Sullen Sanctum
  • New Economy Item: Diretide Shader Effect 2022
  • New Economy Item: Greevilhorn
  • New Economy Item: Taffied Transport
  • New Economy Item: Cotton Dandy
  • New Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Greevil Loading Screen
  • New Legendary Summon Persona 1: Blueheart Familiar
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Giftable: 0
  • New Economy Item: Announcer: Cave Johnson
  • New Economy Item: Mega-Kills: Cave Johnson
  • New Economy Item: Conduit of the Blueheart Bundle
  • New Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Candy Loading Screen

English Localization

  • DOTACavernCrawl_Tutorial_ButtonLabel: How To Play...How To Play
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuests_Winter2022_Tooltip: This Quest can be completed in the Diretide game mode.This Quest can be completed in Diretide event games.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_SwagBag_Description: Celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your month of Dota Plus, free Battle Pass, and Arcana.Celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_WeeklyBonus_Tooltip: Turbo matches earn half points.Turbo and Diretide matches earn half points.
  • KillEaterEvent_FacelessVoid_ArcanaProgress: Arcana ProgressEnemies Killed In Chrono
  • DOTA_PlayDiretide: Play Diretide
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden_persona1:n: Crystal Maiden (Wolf)
  • DOTA_ToolTip_Disabled_By_Root: Can't be cast while rooted.
  • game_mode_event_winter_2022: Diretide
  • game_mode_event_winter_2022_play: Play Diretide
  • LoadoutSlot_Taunt_Crystal_Maiden_Persona: Taunt (Persona)
  • LoadoutSlot_Head_Crystal_Maiden_Persona: Mane (Persona)
  • LoadoutSlot_Armor_Crystal_Maiden_Persona: Armor (Persona)
  • LoadoutSlot_Misc_Crystal_Maiden_Persona: Crystals (Persona)
  • LoadoutSlot_Tail_Crystal_Maiden_Persona: Tail (Persona)
  • LoadoutSlot_Pet_Crystal_Maiden_Persona: Pet (Persona)
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_01: Cave Johnson here. Founder and CEO of DOTA.
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_02: Alright, let's play this thing. Just a little game I threw together in my spare time. Hope you like it.
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_03: No time to gloat. Ah, hell. OK, one second to gloat. You earned it. I'll time ya. Annnd one.
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_04: Zeus. Didn't I see Mars in there somewhere? And an actual Satan? I am not sure about the mythology, here.
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_Killing_Spree_01: You are KILLIN' it out there! Double killing it. We need a term for what you're doing.
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_Killing_Spree_02: Look, I know two things: I love senseless violence and I can count to three. That's a triple kill.
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_Killing_Spree_03: What the hell is going on down there? Is that a kill spree? I didn't authorize this.
  • DOTA_Announcer_Preview_cavej_Killing_Spree_04: I DO not believe my eyes! My eyes are liars! Get out of my skull, eyes. I've got no time for liars.
  • DOTA_Item_Maiden_of_Icewrack_Pet3: Shawl and Upgraded Blueheart Wolf Pup
  • DOTA_Style_Deep_One_Slayer_arms_2: Second Transmutation
  • DOTA_Style_miyamoto_musash_arms_2: Second Transmutation
  • DOTA_Style_miyamoto_musash_ward_2: Second Transmutation
  • DOTA_Style_Lady_Whitewind_arms_2: Second Transmutation
  • DOTA_Style_qop_2022_immortal_0: Eminence
  • DOTA_Style_qop_2022_immortal_1: Royal
  • DOTA_Style_qop_2022_immortal_legs_0: Eminence
  • DOTA_Style_qop_2022_immortal_legs_1: Royal
  • DOTA_ChatWheel_HideLocked: Hide locked messages
  • dota_settings_low_latency: NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
  • dota_settings_lowlatency_off: Disabled
  • dota_settings_lowlatency_on: Enabled
  • dota_settings_lowlatency_boost: Enabled + Boost
  • dota_settings_low_latency_tooltip_off: Low Latency mode is disabled.
  • dota_settings_low_latency_tooltip_on: Low Latency mode is now enabled and optimizes system latency.
  • dota_settings_low_latency_tooltip_boost: Low Latency mode is now enabled and optimizes system latency. Includes techniques that may draw more power to the GPU and slightly impact FPS to reduce latency as much as possible.
  • DOTA_GlobalItems_Roshan: Roshan
  • DOTA_Armory_Category_Roshan: Roshan
  • LoadoutSlot_Roshan: Roshan
  • roshan: Roshan
  • DOTACavernCrawl_Cavern_Enter: Enter
  • DOTACavernCrawl_MapLogoTitle_2_TI2022: The Chasms of Blueheart
  • DOTACavernCrawl_Description_TI2022_2: Explore frozen passages winding beneath the desolation of Blueheart — where only the strongest of heroes dare go. Triumph here and you'll reap Battle Points, Plus Shards, and exclusive Item Sets. Fall, and the next traveler to pass will mark their progress by the waypoint of your frigid bones.
  • DOTACavernCrawl_Tooltip_LockedDoor_2_TI2022: Frigid Stream - Pass with Winged Boots
  • DOTACavernCrawl_LegendLockedDoor_Title_2_TI2022: Frigid Stream
  • and 125 more.

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of head_persona_1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Head_Crystal_Maiden_Persona
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/TextureWidth with value of 256
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/TextureHeight with value of 256
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 1000
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 500
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotIndex with value of 12
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotName with value of tail_persona_1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Tail_Crystal_Maiden_Persona
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/TextureWidth with value of 512
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/TextureHeight with value of 512
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 3000
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 1200
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/SlotIndex with value of 13
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/SlotName with value of armor_persona_1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Armor_Crystal_Maiden_Persona
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/TextureWidth with value of 512
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/TextureHeight with value of 512
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 2500
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 1000
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotIndex with value of 14
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotName with value of misc_persona_1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Misc_Crystal_Maiden_Persona
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/TextureWidth with value of 256
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/TextureHeight with value of 256
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 1500
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 600
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotIndex with value of 15
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotName with value of taunt_persona_1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Taunt_Crystal_Maiden_Persona
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/15/DisplayInLoadout with value of 1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotIndex with value of 16
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotName with value of ambient_effects_persona_1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Ambient_Effects
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/16/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotIndex with value of 17
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotName with value of summon_persona_1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Pet_Crystal_Maiden_Persona
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/ShowItemOnGeneratedUnits with value of 1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/17/GeneratesUnits/0 with value of npc_dota_companion
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotIndex with value of 18
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotName with value of persona_selector
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute ItemSlots/18/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/walk with value of 0
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/run with value of 320
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/run_fast with value of 345
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_RUN/regular with value of 0.600000
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_RUN/aggressive with value of 0.6
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_IDLE/regular with value of 0.80000
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_IDLE/aggressive with value of 0.8
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fast with value of 200
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute Persona/1/name with value of npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden_persona1
  • npc_dota_hero_crystal_maiden: Added new attribute Persona/1/Model with value of models/heroes/crystal_maiden_persona/crystal_maiden_persona.vmdl
  • npc_dota_hero_broodmother: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • npc_dota_hero_broodmother: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_2
  • npc_dota_hero_broodmother: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of broodmother_spin_web
  • npc_dota_hero_broodmother: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0

Abilities

  • Epicenter: Removed attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_radius/value with value of 500 525 550 575 600 625 650 675 700 725 750 775 800 825
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_radius/special_bonus_unique_sand_king_5 with value of +100
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_radius_base/value with value of 500
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_radius_base/special_bonus_unique_sand_king_5 with value of +100
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_radius_increment/value with value of 25
  • Shrapnel: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_5
  • Shadow Walk: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard from -17.5/16.5/15.5/14.5 to -17.5/-16.5/-15.5/-14.5
  • Greevil's Greed: Changed ability unit target type from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO/|/DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_SELF
  • Tether: Changed AbilityValues/tether_heal_amp from 0.60/0.80/1.00/1.20 to 60/80/100/120

Items

  • Shadow Blade: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 20
  • Shadow Blade: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 35
  • Shadow Blade: Removed attribute windwalk duration with value of 14.0
  • Shadow Blade: Removed attribute windwalk movement speed with value of 20
  • Shadow Blade: Removed attribute windwalk fade time with value of 0.3
  • Shadow Blade: Removed attribute windwalk bonus damage with value of 175
  • Shadow Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 20
  • Shadow Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 35
  • Shadow Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_duration with value of 14.0
  • Shadow Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_movement_speed with value of 20
  • Shadow Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_fade_time with value of 0.3
  • Shadow Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_bonus_damage with value of 175
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 52
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 35
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 0
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 0
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 0
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute windwalk duration with value of 14.0
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute windwalk movement speed with value of 25
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute windwalk fade time with value of 0.3
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute windwalk bonus damage with value of 175
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute backstab duration with value of 4
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute crit chance with value of 30
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute crit multiplier with value of 160
  • Silver Edge: Removed attribute tooltip crit damage with value of 60
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 52
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 35
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 0
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 0
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 0
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_duration with value of 14.0
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_movement_speed with value of 25
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_fade_time with value of 0.3
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/windwalk_bonus_damage with value of 175
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/backstab_duration with value of 4
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_chance with value of 30
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_multiplier with value of 160
  • Silver Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_crit_damage with value of 60
  • Trusty Shovel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance_bounty_rune with value of 16
  • Trusty Shovel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance_other_item with value of 28

Units

  • npc_dota_units_base: Added new attribute neutral ignore with value of 0

aghanim

Abilities

  • Brain Sap: Ability cooldown reduced from 8 to 0 (-8)
  • Brain Sap: AbilityValues/brain_sap_damage/special_bonus_unique_bane_2 increased from 200 to 475 (+275)
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute brain sap damage with value of 475
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bane_2
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 1.5
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed ability channel time from 6.0/6.0/6.0 to empty value
  • Fiend's Grip: Ability cooldown reduced from 25 to 0 (-25)
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed AbilityValues/fiend_grip_damage from 70/110/150 to 200
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 120/110/100 to 25
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute fiend grip tick interval with value of 0.5
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute fiend grip mana drain with value of 5
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bane_9
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute abilitychanneltime with value of ``
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bane_3
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute fiend grip damage with value of 200
  • Tidebringer: Ability cooldown reduced from 4 to 0 (-4)
  • Tidebringer: Changed AbilityValues/cleave_ending_width from 500/550/600/650 to 650
  • Tidebringer: Changed AbilityValues/cleave_distance from 650/800/950/1100 to 1100
  • Tidebringer: Changed AbilityValues/damage_bonus from 30/60/90/120 to 100
  • Tidebringer: AbilityValues/cleave_damage/value increased from 150 to 300 (+150)
  • Tidebringer: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 13.0/10.0/7.0/4.0 to 4.0
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave starting width with value of 150
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave ending width with value of 650
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave distance with value of 1100
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute damage bonus with value of 100
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute cleave damage with value of 300
  • Tidebringer: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_kunkka_4
  • Ghostship: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Ghostship: AbilityValues/tooltip_delay reduced from 3.1 to 2.7 (-0.4)
  • Ghostship: AbilityValues/ghostship_distance reduced from 2000 to 1000 (-1000)
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_width from 425/425/425 to 425
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/stun_duration from 1.4/1.4/1.4 to 2.0
  • Ghostship: AbilityValues/ghostship_speed reduced from 650 to 500 (-150)
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/ghostship_absorb from 40 to 40/45/50
  • Ghostship: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 80/70/60 to 20
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute tooltip delay with value of 2.7
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship distance with value of 1000
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship width with value of 425
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute movespeed bonus with value of 10
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 10
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 2.0
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship speed with value of 500
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship speed scepter with value of 650
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship width scepter with value of 200
  • Ghostship: Removed attribute ghostship absorb with value of 40 45 50
  • Wild Axes: Ability cooldown reduced from 12 to 0 (-12)
  • Wild Axes: Changed AbilityValues/axe_damage from 40/70/100/130 to 300
  • Wild Axes: AbilityValues/duration reduced from 12 to 6 (-6)
  • Wild Axes: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value increased from 8 to 12 (+4)
  • Wild Axes: AbilityValues/min_throw_duration increased from 0.4 to 1.25 (+0.85)
  • Wild Axes: AbilityValues/max_throw_duration increased from 1 to 1.25 (+0.25)
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute radius with value of 175
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute spread with value of 450
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute range with value of 1500
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute axe damage with value of 300
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_beastmaster
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute damage amp with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 0
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute min throw duration with value of 1.25
  • Wild Axes: Removed attribute max throw duration with value of 1.25
  • Primal Roar: Ability cooldown reduced from 90 to 0 (-90)
  • Primal Roar: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 3.0/3.5/4.0 to 2.0
  • Primal Roar: Changed AbilityValues/damage from 150/225/300 to 150
  • Primal Roar: Changed AbilityValues/side_damage from 150/225/300 to 150
  • Primal Roar: Changed AbilityValues/slow_duration from 3/3.5/4 to 3
  • Primal Roar: Changed AbilityValues/movement_speed_duration from 3.0/3.5/4 to 3.0
  • Primal Roar: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 100.0/80.0/60.0 to 90
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.0
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute damage with value of 150
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute side damage with value of 150
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute damage radius with value of 300
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute slow movement speed pct with value of -60
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute slow attack speed pct with value of -60
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute push distance with value of 450
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute push duration with value of 1.0
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 3
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 40
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute movement speed duration with value of 3.0
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed ability cooldown from 120/115/110 to empty value
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 2.5/3.0/3.5 to 5.0
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed AbilityValues/drag_distance from 300/300/300 to 300
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed AbilityValues/damage from 35/55/75 to 75
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute AbilityValues/grab_radius with value of 400
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute duration with value of 5.0
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute drag distance with value of 300
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute break distance with value of 425
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute grab radius with value of 400
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute grab radius scepter with value of 600
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute damage with value of 75
  • Flaming Lasso: Removed attribute allied cooldown with value of 20
  • Astral Imprisonment: Ability cast range reduced from 150 to 0 (-150)
  • Astral Imprisonment: Changed AbilityValues/prison_duration from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4 to 2.0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 120/200/280/360 to empty value
  • Astral Imprisonment: AbilityValues/damage_radius/value increased from 0 to 150 (+150)
  • Astral Imprisonment: AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value reduced from 650 to 150 (-500)
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute prison duration with value of 2.0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute damage with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_outworld_devourer_3
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute radius with value of 150
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute max charges scepter with value of 2
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute charge restore time scepter with value of 12
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute scepter range bonus with value of 300
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Imprisonment: Removed attribute counter duration with value of 35
  • Ensnare: Changed ability cast range from 650/650/650/650 to empty value
  • Ensnare: Ability cooldown reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Ensnare: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 2.75/3.5/4.25/5.0 to 2.0
  • Ensnare: AbilityValues/net_speed/value reduced from 1500 to 500 (-1000)
  • Ensnare: Changed AbilityValues/fake_ensnare_distance from 900/900/900/900 to 900
  • Ensnare: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 21/18/15/12 to 10
  • Ensnare: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value from 575/600/625/650 to 650
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.0
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute net speed with value of 500
  • Ensnare: Removed attribute fake ensnare distance with value of 900
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Ability cooldown reduced from 9 to 0 (-9)
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): AbilityValues/axe_speed reduced from 1500 to 800 (-700)
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): AbilityValues/axe_range increased from 950 to 1000 (+50)
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): AbilityValues/axe_damage/value increased from 90 to 600 (+510)
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Changed AbilityValues/axe_slow_duration/value from 2.5/3/3.5/4 to 2.5
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/value reduced from 60 to 0 (-60)
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe width with value of 100
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe speed with value of 800.0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe range with value of 1000.0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe damage with value of 600
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_3
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe slow duration with value of 2.5
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute movement speed with value of 40
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe spread with value of 25
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Removed attribute axe count with value of 5
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Ability cooldown reduced from 9 to 0 (-9)
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Changed AbilityValues/damage/value from 50/100/150/200 to 500
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/value reduced from 50 to 0 (-50)
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute damage with value of 500
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_3
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute hit radius with value of 100
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute max range with value of 450.0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute axe movement speed with value of 1250
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute blind duration with value of 5
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute blind pct with value of 60
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Removed attribute whirl duration with value of 3.0
  • Duel: Changed ability cooldown from 50.0/50.0/50.0 to empty value
  • Duel: Changed AbilityValues/duration from 4.0/4.75/5.5 to 3.0
  • Duel: Changed AbilityValues/reward_damage/value from 10/20/30 to empty value
  • Duel: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0
  • Duel: Removed attribute duration scepter with value of 6 7 8
  • Duel: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Duel: Removed attribute reward damage with value of 0
  • Duel: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander
  • Duel: Removed attribute victory range with value of 600
  • God's Rebuke: Ability cooldown reduced from 8 to 0 (-8)
  • God's Rebuke: AbilityValues/knockback_duration increased from 0.3 to 0.75 (+0.45)
  • God's Rebuke: AbilityValues/knockback_distance increased from 150 to 500 (+350)
  • God's Rebuke: AbilityValues/knockback_slow_duration/value reduced from 2.5 to 2 (-0.5)
  • God's Rebuke: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage_vs_heroes from 5/10/15/20 to 20/25/30/35
  • God's Rebuke: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value from 16/14/12/10 to 8
  • God's Rebuke: AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_mars_rebuke_cooldown reduced from -4 to -4.5 (-0.5)
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute crit mult with value of 150 190 230 270
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mars_gods_rebuke_extra_crit
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute angle with value of 140
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.75
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 500
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback slow with value of 40
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute knockback slow duration with value of 2
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mars_rebuke_slow
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute activity duration with value of 2
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute bonus damage vs heroes with value of 20 25 30 35
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute scepter cooldown with value of 3.5
  • God's Rebuke: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1

Items

  • Guardian Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance with value of 25
  • Guardian Shell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 10
  • Guardian Shell: Removed attribute required level with value of 1
  • Guardian Shell: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 10
  • Guardian Shell: Removed attribute magic resistance with value of 25
  • Wand of the Brine: Removed attribute required level with value of 1
  • Wand of the Brine: Removed attribute bonus intelligence with value of 50
  • Wand of the Brine: Removed attribute bonus mana regen pct with value of 250
  • Wand of the Brine: Removed attribute bubble duration with value of 3.0
  • Wand of the Brine: Removed attribute bubble heal per tick with value of 150
  • Wand of the Brine: Removed attribute heal tick interval with value of 0.5
  • Ogre Seal Totem: AbilityValues/bonus_strength reduced from 10 to 8 (-2)
  • Ogre Seal Totem: AbilityValues/radius increased from 225 to 275 (+50)
  • Ogre Seal Totem: AbilityValues/flop_damage increased from 150 to 250 (+100)
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_hp with value of 200
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 1.0
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Removed attribute required level with value of 1
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 8
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Removed attribute bonus hp with value of 200
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Removed attribute damage with value of 250
  • Ogre Seal Totem: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.0

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win32 Depot 373302
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Low Violence Depot 373307
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 2 Depot 381451
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 3 Depot 381452
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Common Depot 401535
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link