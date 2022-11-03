Update 0.222 is out now!

Major features:

New game mode “Challenge”.

First challenge “Chasing the Rockfeller”

You are going to have to repeat the success of a genius entrepreneur John Rockefeller, who retired with the biggest net worth in the world by the end of the 19th century and who owned 95% of the oil industry in the USA, merging all of them into a single trust.

New agent added “The Pianist”.

Agent can be applied only to a company.

If he succeeds, he will stop the ongoing strike in a company and temporarily decrease the chance of another strike.The decreased chance of the strike will be restored to the regular value during 4 quarters.

Though, if he fails, he will increase the chance of the possible strike twice.

The increased chance of the strike will be restored to the regular value during 4 quarters.

Now you will experience many more different events that will occur in-game.

Negotiations redesign.

Shareholders now indicate their upside which they want to receive during negotiations

In case of successful negotiations you can now buy shares at a lower amount then at the Stock Market. The maximum amount of discount that you might get, depends on the selected difficulty level of the game.

Now “Diplomacy” skill affect the amount of opponent’s irritation, when selecting “Insist on my terms”

If you irritate the opponent, who won’t leave negotiation, but will suggest to buy shares by his first offer.

Loyalty fine, when leaving negotiations will vary from time to time during different negotiations.

Now the amount of purchased shares will be determined by the price

of agreement from the beginning of negotiations. The price that was offered will be fully spent, if that is possible. The better price is by the end of negotiations, the bigger amount of shares will be bought.

Minor features:

Character context menu | Now the cost of using a particular agent will be displayed on a hint while hovering over the “Influence” option.

Candidate sponsorship | Added the display of increasing chance of candidate’s victory from sponsorship.

Candidate sponsorship | Added the display of loyalty level on portrait of sponsored candidate and his opponent

Company voting | Added to the header the name of the company and its location.

Bank credits / Character loans | Fixed several bugs in the mechanics of the work.

Updated agent images.

Updated images of luxury items: horses, cars and parts of houses.

The interior of the personal cabinet has been updated.

Balance:

Technologies | Now the “Diplomacy” skill of the CEO doesn’t affect the technological upgrades, but the “Economics” skill affects the technological upgrade twice then the regular value.

Influence | The received influence from different sources is balanced, as well as the costs of influence on various actions.

Companies | The distribution of the number and types of companies across different states has changed for all sizes of the world.

Bug fixes:

Critical errors:

Fixed a crash, that was caused while saving the game after active politic is bankrupt

Bankruptcy | Added extra terms for bankruptcy of characters and companies. All outstanding debts are bigger than all assets owned Cash/reserves are less then quarterly debt payouts



Other fixes:

Influence | Fixed influence loss, that is caused by puppet-politic going bankrupt

Ambition “Own company shares” | Fixed an error when the character wanted to buy more shares than he can afford. When completing such ambition shares weren’t transferred to the new owner.

Companies | Fixed errors in graphs “Income”, “Market share” and etc.

Company statistics | In the technology development card, only the portrait of the CEO is shown.

Shareholder’s portraits who support other technologies are hidden to avoid confusion. Finances | Shares of other companies are now listed as assets of the parenting company.

Chamber list | The chart is reorganized and contains only politics related info.

Agents | Fixed infinite usage of “Debt Collector” to the debtor.

Mail | Fixed the amount of unread news and mails by sections.

Loans | Fixed an error when quarterly payouts are twice bigger than intended.

Minor cosmetic changes.

Warning! Saves made in previous versions of the game may not work correctly or may not work at all. We recommend starting a new game.