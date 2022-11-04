11/4 Update Announcement of Spiritual Wonderland Version

Share · View all patches · Build 9864698 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 02:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 on 11/4 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

The time limit for the rotation of the Blooming Mall

"The twin trees are beautiful and the rose garden is in full bloom"

Time: 11.04-11.18

Jinling coins can be obtained by extracting Jinling treasure chest, etc The exclusive costumes of the Blooming Treasure Box in this issue are: Sunny Red - Black Rose Chanting Song, Luofang - White Rose Praising You can buy high popularity return costumes in the Brilliant Mall!

The return costumes of this issue are: Nangong Floating Light Butterfly Shadow Series, Yuji Halloween Night Tour Series, Wuqizhi Fairy Tale Squirrel Series, Snow Girl Wine Gathering Series

Gorgeous in the night, singing in unison

The gauze skirt has a special effect of black fog circulation. The red rose petals fall from the headdress, which seems to have a shadow singing softly

White rose, holy forever praise

The gauze skirt is attached with the special effect of white fog circulation. The white rose petals fall from the veil, and all things will praise it

Function addition

Added private chat prompt tone Added a secondary confirmation box for hair exchange in the event

[New fitting room]

Blooming treasure box: Sunny red black rose chanting series, Luofang white rose praising series The return of Jinling Mall: Nangong - Floating Light Butterfly Shadow Series, Yuji - Halloween Night Tour Series, Wuqizhi - Fairy Tale - Squirrel Series, Snow Girl - Wine Gathering Series New in the mall: Sikong Star - Love series

Balance Adjustment

Reduced the right click control time of the main star of Soundguard Qingyu Reduces the number of consecutive hits of the unique trick of simulating the evil spirit Yuji Increase the movement speed when using the 3 skill golden body (the proportion is the same as that when wearing a hat) Increased the hit range of the hat when the simulated spirit eight feet adult uses 1 skill Reduce the number of prop cameras generated in the map Added level three skill level A hit spirit probe fuel (no skill points) Reduce the number of electric shock guns in the map

[Problem Repair]