11/4 Update Announcement of Spiritual Wonderland Version

Dear agent,
It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 on 11/4 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000
The time limit for the rotation of the Blooming Mall
"The twin trees are beautiful and the rose garden is in full bloom"
Time: 11.04-11.18
-
Jinling coins can be obtained by extracting Jinling treasure chest, etc
-
The exclusive costumes of the Blooming Treasure Box in this issue are: Sunny Red - Black Rose Chanting Song, Luofang - White Rose Praising
-
You can buy high popularity return costumes in the Brilliant Mall!
The return costumes of this issue are: Nangong Floating Light Butterfly Shadow Series, Yuji Halloween Night Tour Series, Wuqizhi Fairy Tale Squirrel Series, Snow Girl Wine Gathering Series
Gorgeous in the night, singing in unison
The gauze skirt has a special effect of black fog circulation. The red rose petals fall from the headdress, which seems to have a shadow singing softly
White rose, holy forever praise
The gauze skirt is attached with the special effect of white fog circulation. The white rose petals fall from the veil, and all things will praise it
Function addition
-
Added private chat prompt tone
-
Added a secondary confirmation box for hair exchange in the event
[New fitting room]
-
Blooming treasure box: Sunny red black rose chanting series, Luofang white rose praising series
-
The return of Jinling Mall: Nangong - Floating Light Butterfly Shadow Series, Yuji - Halloween Night Tour Series, Wuqizhi - Fairy Tale - Squirrel Series, Snow Girl - Wine Gathering Series
-
New in the mall: Sikong Star - Love series
Balance Adjustment
-
Reduced the right click control time of the main star of Soundguard Qingyu
-
Reduces the number of consecutive hits of the unique trick of simulating the evil spirit Yuji
-
Increase the movement speed when using the 3 skill golden body (the proportion is the same as that when wearing a hat)
-
Increased the hit range of the hat when the simulated spirit eight feet adult uses 1 skill
-
Reduce the number of prop cameras generated in the map
-
Added level three skill level A hit spirit probe fuel (no skill points)
-
Reduce the number of electric shock guns in the map
[Problem Repair]
-
Fixed the problem that the soulful scout who uses the sleeping charm can obtain skill points when simulating the 2 and 3 skills of the Snow Maiden
-
Fixed the problem that the skill points can be obtained from the summer rain when using the main star when the 2 and 3 skills of Simulated Grievant Snow Maiden hit head-on
-
Fixed the problem that the progress bar of the simulated magpie detection skill did not match the actual time
-
Fixed the problem of inaccurate release position of icicles of the three skills of Snow Maiden
-
Fixed the problem that the progress bar of the simulated soul detection guard Qingyu skill did not match the actual time
-
Fixed the problem that the Sikong Star gift pack task was displayed incorrectly during the activity
-
Fixed the problem that the initial shoes of the simulated Spy Star could not be removed
-
Fix the problem that the player clicks the voice icon to disable the sound
-
Fixed the problem that when the face is pinched, it will be changed to the initial face and then automatically restored to the customized face
-
Fixed the problem that Nie Xiaoqian, a simulated spirit of resentment, could use 2 skills and 3 skills in the ghost state
-
Fixed the inaccuracy of the small map of the fishing village
-
Fixed other problems in the map of the fishing village
-
Fixed the problem that Qingyu, a simulated soul detective, wore the back decoration of the Foolish Heart Demon Girl, which caused frame loss in the station
-
Fixed the problem that the UI of other spy props would disappear after using the master star
Changed files in this update