Devblog 32

Character system rework

2 weeks back I added a system that gave employees different skills. With this change it became more important to be able to tell employees appart, which was not easy because they all looked identical. I spent this week reworking the character system to make the employees and guests visually more unique.

The new system should also make it much easier to add even more character variety in the future.

Female Employees

I was also able to finally add female employees.

Employee Icons

The more unique employee looks also required a new system for generating the employee icons used in UI. Previously these icons were just a static image. But the new system is much more dynamic. It also changes the icon when you change the employee's clothing.

Small Changes