Share · View all patches · Build 9864617 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy



v0.1.2.7

✔ Fixed Save Game system, it now works normally and you get to keep your loot.

✔ 8 more music tracks added

✔ Bug-fixing

Thank you for waiting friends, please take the time and leave a game review.

Cheers!