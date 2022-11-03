 Skip to content

OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 3 November 2022

v0.1.2.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


✔ Fixed Save Game system, it now works normally and you get to keep your loot.
✔ 8 more music tracks added
✔ Bug-fixing

Thank you for waiting friends, please take the time and leave a game review.
Cheers!

