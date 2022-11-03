11/3/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.8

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here's another update for the game. This one is sort of small, but it has some important changes. Check out the change log below!

Side Note: I was in the middle of working on a small side quest but have temporarily disabled it due to it not being finished and I need to do proper testing before release. It will be part of the next update.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with loading saved games where the game would allow free saving forever afterwards (Not requiring a memory chip)

Changes & Additions:

Expanded and redesigned some interior areas

Added save detection methods for if the save was made from resting (Free save)

You'll no longer gain a free memory chip when loading a game if the save you're trying to load was made while resting (You can still save unlimited times from resting, but you'll no longer get the free memory chip when loading a saved game that was made while resting - This change is to fix an exploit of saving while resting and reloading the save to gain unlimited memory chips which can then break the intended saving system or potentially give unlimited money)

You now only can gain 1 free memory chip per in game day - You get it freely when you load a save where it was not already granted for the game day (In basic terms, upon loading a save, you get a memory chip if you used a memory chip to make the save and not from resting in a bed for free saving. After that, you'd need to wait 1 in game day for this to be possible again. Save and load back in and you can get another for free. They are not meant to be abused or stacked up from saving and reloading the game, they're meant to help but there's a limit.)

Loading a saved game will now automatically check how the save was made (Resting or using a memory chip)

Memory Chips can no longer be sold in shops (You can still buy them for ~15 Cred)

Added a message and sound effect to display/play when you gain a free Memory Chip from loading a save

Updated tutorial message concerning Memory Chips to reflect the changes above

Boss enemies will now ALWAYS drop 1 Memory Chip

Added an extra free Memory Chip sitting on the table in Tara's apartment (I'll add a few more throughout the main storyline once it is built)

All ammo prices increased by 1

Lessened the intensity of the "New day begins" screen tint

Replaced the "A new day begins..." popup text at midnight in game to "Midnight..." and set the color to be indigo

Replaced the resting sound effect with a new one

Replaced the "New day" sound effect with a new one

Fully implemented handling for prohibited and target classes for item/skill usage (Thanks to DonPatchRM for the assistance with setting this up!) for the upcoming drone companion system

Added some hints in the beginning as to where your apartment is in game for future reference

Updated some dialogues with important NPCs for the main quest

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː