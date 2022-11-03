 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 3 November 2022

Beta Patch 1.4.1

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture fixing a number of bugs and issues in the Level Builder.

  • Grumbats can now hang from single tiles and no longer requires 3 ceiling tiles
  • Fixed placing tiles next to Laser Beacons causing the Laser Beacon to be removed
  • Fixed the hotbar inside the Item Selector menu not resetting when creating a new level
  • Fixed enemy sprite flipping in the editor not always matching the spawned enemy's horizontal sprite flipping
  • Fixed exiting the waypoint editor while dragging a waypoint not resetting the waypoint position
  • Fixed 2x2 tile decorations sometimes appearing on slope tiles
  • Fixed the death counter incrementing inside the Level Builder
  • Fixed dying while inside a Character Barrier causing an error
  • Fixed changing the face direction of a Leafly from left to right then back to left causing the Leafly to be unable to move
  • Fixed Leaflies sometimes not taking damage to Brachin Goo walls
  • Fixed being able to clip inside ground tiles using by placing a slope that goes into a ceiling
  • Fixed being able to clip inside ground tiles by slide kicking while on top of a vertically moving platform

