Beta Patch 1.4.1

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture fixing a number of bugs and issues in the Level Builder.
See the changelog below for details.
- Grumbats can now hang from single tiles and no longer requires 3 ceiling tiles
- Fixed placing tiles next to Laser Beacons causing the Laser Beacon to be removed
- Fixed the hotbar inside the Item Selector menu not resetting when creating a new level
- Fixed enemy sprite flipping in the editor not always matching the spawned enemy's horizontal sprite flipping
- Fixed exiting the waypoint editor while dragging a waypoint not resetting the waypoint position
- Fixed 2x2 tile decorations sometimes appearing on slope tiles
- Fixed the death counter incrementing inside the Level Builder
- Fixed dying while inside a Character Barrier causing an error
- Fixed changing the face direction of a Leafly from left to right then back to left causing the Leafly to be unable to move
- Fixed Leaflies sometimes not taking damage to Brachin Goo walls
- Fixed being able to clip inside ground tiles using by placing a slope that goes into a ceiling
- Fixed being able to clip inside ground tiles by slide kicking while on top of a vertically moving platform
