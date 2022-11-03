Update 2: New Features, Fixes and Improvements!

Please Note:
I have push another batch of fixes and improvements, I don't want to make another page just for these fixes and improvements so I have decided to add it to the
update 2 patch notes. So go check out the additions below!
Hello Everyone!
Today I am happy to announce the biggest update to date, that brings forth some new features and improvements. These have been generally suggestion by all of you.
While there still may be problems or new ones at that, I look forward to hearing more feedback! With all that said below is what changed.
**
Summary of what is new
**
I have heard a lot of feedback based solely on the ability to see where exactly you are aiming in terms of finding hit-boxes on interactables, I totally agreed and I have implemented a cross-hair in which will change upon hovering over items that can be interacted with. This should make it a lot easier to tell where you need to point the cursor.
There are now 7 more notes scattered around the game, that will help players get some more information about the background of the story. While they are few and far between, these will help clear up some confusion.
I noticed towards the end of the game there were less and less objectives pointing where to go, and while i though these would take the fun out of exploring the area, I noticed a lot of players relied on these and so I have added a decent bit more.
Another thing to note, is that I have toned down the bloom effects for some items, For example the phone in the house LED screen is quite bright/glows I have slightly turned bloom effects down. It might not be different for the phone it was helpful for some other areas of the game
Some more feedback I heard from players was that the notes were hard to read in some areas of the game, I have only noticed two areas in which that was the case, so I changed the lighting and made it face away from the sun. The Font also changed to more clear black
When saving the game and reloading the game, the voice lines all came back and would replay themselves. From what I have tested this works fully, but I have also seen sometimes where it won't. If this happens just let me know.
There is a lot more I have done, this is just a quick view at some of them, below is the full change log.
Patch Notes:
Added: Cross-hair when interacting with items
Added: Car door closing and opening after leaving apartment
Added: 11 new story notes
Added: letter to clear up confusion to some levels
Added: More Objectives
Added: A Interact-able Pickup backpack at the start for Abby's stuff
Added: More character props
Added: More Clues when finding basement key
Added: Fail Safe key in house in case door locks
Added: Recorded more variety for forest sounds
Added: An addition to the ending levels
Added: More smaller things
Fixed: Label of starting key
Fixed: Bloom effects being too strong
Fixed: Foliage Poking through wall of house
Fixed: Letter on picnic bench at start was hard to read, now it should be more clear
Fixed: Hit-boxes for the Light Switches and Lamps are now smaller
Fixed: Cut-scenes playing repeatedly
Fixed: Invisible wall near an achievement - interact-able won't do anything other than you clicking on it
Fixed: Issue allowing player to go back to wrong level, when the path is forward
Fixed: Collision on stairs in the cave section
Fixed: Voice-lines now won't respond when loading a save game
Fixed: Pause Menu and loading screens now supports ultra wide
Fixed: Item scaling in Apartment and Hospital
Fixed: Cut-scene in town will no longer keep playing every time walking into its trigger, will respawn if game is reloaded
Fixed: Chair in the House was fixed and the interactable no longer says the original Abby line for that chair
Fixed: Issue causing geometry shadows on some parts of the main house and grandparents
Fixed: Key in parents room not being named
Fixed: Issue causing footsteps to play when loading or in cut-scenes
Fixed: Seam in parents room
Fixed: Pillow colliding with bed sheet
Changed: By Popular request the tutorial popup is now click instead of hold
Changed: Fixed house numbers to be correct order
Changed: Apartment weather from thunderstorm to clear sky's - seemed to cause some slight performance issues
Changed: Fixed environment at first bridge river looked like it was going into oblivion
Changed: Lowered Volume for first cut-scenes
Changed: Lowered Volumes for lake water
Changed: The Entrance to cave is slightly changed, made it feel more natural
Changed: Location in the town of finding a way to open gate line
Changed: Porch on house now has two sets of stairs
Changed: Door Rotation factor to 1 on all front doors
Changed: Sun Intensity on some areas
Changed: Swimming friction slightly
Changed: Slightly changed apartment level and increased the performance slightly as well
Changed: Brightness of lamp in apartment, was hard to see outline for note
Changed: First cut scene has been slightly reworked
Changed: Note on front door to be more formal
Changed: Lowered the trigger for entering the cave
Changed: Brightness when in second cave
Changed: Parent's room key location
Changed: Cave Letter to appropriately match
Changed: Some objectives hints
Changed: Location of voice line where Abby should find a way to open gate. Now it will play if passed
Changed: Wording for last basement code puzzle
Changed: Location of some voice lines in the town
Removed: Certain access to levels that aren't supposed to be there
Removed: Interact text on lamps, these were bright and annoying
Removed: Foliage sticking through floor of grandparents' house
Removed: Cursing from Dad's Letters, made him seem like a spaz
Removed: Duplicate interactable boxes in the basement
Removed: Cross hair when viewing the cinematics and in the main menu
Changed files in this update