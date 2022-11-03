Update 2: New Features, Fixes and Improvements!

Please Note:

I have push another batch of fixes and improvements, I don't want to make another page just for these fixes and improvements so I have decided to add it to the

update 2 patch notes. So go check out the additions below!

Hello Everyone!

Today I am happy to announce the biggest update to date, that brings forth some new features and improvements. These have been generally suggestion by all of you.

While there still may be problems or new ones at that, I look forward to hearing more feedback! With all that said below is what changed.

**

Summary of what is new

**

I have heard a lot of feedback based solely on the ability to see where exactly you are aiming in terms of finding hit-boxes on interactables, I totally agreed and I have implemented a cross-hair in which will change upon hovering over items that can be interacted with. This should make it a lot easier to tell where you need to point the cursor.

There are now 7 more notes scattered around the game, that will help players get some more information about the background of the story. While they are few and far between, these will help clear up some confusion.

I noticed towards the end of the game there were less and less objectives pointing where to go, and while i though these would take the fun out of exploring the area, I noticed a lot of players relied on these and so I have added a decent bit more.

Another thing to note, is that I have toned down the bloom effects for some items, For example the phone in the house LED screen is quite bright/glows I have slightly turned bloom effects down. It might not be different for the phone it was helpful for some other areas of the game

Some more feedback I heard from players was that the notes were hard to read in some areas of the game, I have only noticed two areas in which that was the case, so I changed the lighting and made it face away from the sun. The Font also changed to more clear black

When saving the game and reloading the game, the voice lines all came back and would replay themselves. From what I have tested this works fully, but I have also seen sometimes where it won't. If this happens just let me know.

There is a lot more I have done, this is just a quick view at some of them, below is the full change log.

Patch Notes:

Added: Cross-hair when interacting with items

Added: Car door closing and opening after leaving apartment

Added: 11 new story notes

Added: letter to clear up confusion to some levels

Added: More Objectives

Added: A Interact-able Pickup backpack at the start for Abby's stuff

Added: More character props

Added: More Clues when finding basement key

Added: Fail Safe key in house in case door locks

Added: Recorded more variety for forest sounds

Added: An addition to the ending levels

Added: More smaller things

Fixed: Label of starting key

Fixed: Bloom effects being too strong

Fixed: Foliage Poking through wall of house

Fixed: Letter on picnic bench at start was hard to read, now it should be more clear

Fixed: Hit-boxes for the Light Switches and Lamps are now smaller

Fixed: Cut-scenes playing repeatedly

Fixed: Invisible wall near an achievement - interact-able won't do anything other than you clicking on it

Fixed: Issue allowing player to go back to wrong level, when the path is forward

Fixed: Collision on stairs in the cave section

Fixed: Voice-lines now won't respond when loading a save game

Fixed: Pause Menu and loading screens now supports ultra wide

Fixed: Item scaling in Apartment and Hospital

Fixed: Cut-scene in town will no longer keep playing every time walking into its trigger, will respawn if game is reloaded

Fixed: Chair in the House was fixed and the interactable no longer says the original Abby line for that chair

Fixed: Issue causing geometry shadows on some parts of the main house and grandparents

Fixed: Key in parents room not being named

Fixed: Issue causing footsteps to play when loading or in cut-scenes

Fixed: Seam in parents room

Fixed: Pillow colliding with bed sheet

Changed: By Popular request the tutorial popup is now click instead of hold

Changed: Fixed house numbers to be correct order

Changed: Apartment weather from thunderstorm to clear sky's - seemed to cause some slight performance issues

Changed: Fixed environment at first bridge river looked like it was going into oblivion

Changed: Lowered Volume for first cut-scenes

Changed: Lowered Volumes for lake water

Changed: The Entrance to cave is slightly changed, made it feel more natural

Changed: Location in the town of finding a way to open gate line

Changed: Porch on house now has two sets of stairs

Changed: Door Rotation factor to 1 on all front doors

Changed: Sun Intensity on some areas

Changed: Swimming friction slightly

Changed: Slightly changed apartment level and increased the performance slightly as well

Changed: Brightness of lamp in apartment, was hard to see outline for note

Changed: First cut scene has been slightly reworked

Changed: Note on front door to be more formal

Changed: Lowered the trigger for entering the cave

Changed: Brightness when in second cave

Changed: Parent's room key location

Changed: Cave Letter to appropriately match

Changed: Some objectives hints

Changed: Location of voice line where Abby should find a way to open gate. Now it will play if passed

Changed: Wording for last basement code puzzle

Changed: Location of some voice lines in the town

Removed: Certain access to levels that aren't supposed to be there

Removed: Interact text on lamps, these were bright and annoying

Removed: Foliage sticking through floor of grandparents' house

Removed: Cursing from Dad's Letters, made him seem like a spaz

Removed: Duplicate interactable boxes in the basement

Removed: Cross hair when viewing the cinematics and in the main menu