 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unlanded update for 3 November 2022

Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9864407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey friends!

Did some visual improvements. I hope you like it :)

Changelog:
New textures and effects for 9 planets

Changed files in this update

Unlanded Mac Depot 1043712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link