Hey friends!
Did some visual improvements. I hope you like it :)
Changelog:
New textures and effects for 9 planets
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey friends!
Did some visual improvements. I hope you like it :)
Changelog:
New textures and effects for 9 planets
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update