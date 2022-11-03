 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 3 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 04

Share · View all patches · Build 9864362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new unlockable random encounter "Storage"(Has medium chance to appear after finishing difficulty 0)
-Added a new feature in relates to Storage: Furnance
-Added new effect for dual wield talent : fatal damage ratio x2, unitary cost changed from 25->30
-Added difficulty 7
-Changed ui and interaction behaviour for difficulty selection
-Reroll limit changed from 10->15, soul fragment cost increment ratio changed from 2->1.55
-Samadhi fire proced by weapons no longer cost spirit
-Added new effect for extra damage, it now effects status damage(bleed, poison and burn)
-Changed effect for Black Tortoise Shield: 20% damage reduction -> Block damage from 3 attacks, last 30 seconds; Every multicast count increase block count by 1; (Blocked attacks does not trigger 0.1s on hit immune)
-Enhanced crescent blade combo effect
-Enhanced king bar combo effect
-Fixed a value display bug for Sheathed
-Fixed a value display bug for Spirit Lake talent
-Fixed a bug where thunder chi effects are not generated when there are no five elemental chis
-Thunder body type renamed to Innate thunder body
-Added bookshelf assorted tab unlockable comprehensions for difficulty 7 and 3 others

