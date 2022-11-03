Update Notes for Nov 04

-Added new unlockable random encounter "Storage"(Has medium chance to appear after finishing difficulty 0)

-Added a new feature in relates to Storage: Furnance

-Added new effect for dual wield talent : fatal damage ratio x2, unitary cost changed from 25->30

-Added difficulty 7

-Changed ui and interaction behaviour for difficulty selection

-Reroll limit changed from 10->15, soul fragment cost increment ratio changed from 2->1.55

-Samadhi fire proced by weapons no longer cost spirit

-Added new effect for extra damage, it now effects status damage(bleed, poison and burn)

-Changed effect for Black Tortoise Shield: 20% damage reduction -> Block damage from 3 attacks, last 30 seconds; Every multicast count increase block count by 1; (Blocked attacks does not trigger 0.1s on hit immune)

-Enhanced crescent blade combo effect

-Enhanced king bar combo effect

-Fixed a value display bug for Sheathed

-Fixed a value display bug for Spirit Lake talent

-Fixed a bug where thunder chi effects are not generated when there are no five elemental chis

-Thunder body type renamed to Innate thunder body

-Added bookshelf assorted tab unlockable comprehensions for difficulty 7 and 3 others