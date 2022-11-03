Patch 2.3
Patch Notes
۞ Fixed a bug with dirks having an affix of “None”
۞ Fixed a bug with the menus – the drop area for items crossed over into other screens
۞ Lowered the sound of the skill combustion’s explosion again
۞ Increased damage taken from inclement weather
۞ Fixed respawning
۞ Nerfed the skill Ice
Storms II update for 3 November 2022
