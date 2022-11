Share · View all patches · Build 9863881 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 17:46:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Greetings, Adventurers!

First sale for DNF Duel is now on!

Play 16 charming characters with distinct skills and personalities.

Save 40% on DNF Duel through November 10th, 2022 9 AM (PST)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1216060/