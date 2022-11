On Your Hands has been updated for native linux support! It's been a long time coming, and we're still working out some of the kinks, so as always, your feedback is appreciated.

This release will be receiving updates at about the same rate as the windows release. If you're a linux user who has been playing the windows build, restarting steam should automatically reset you to the native version.

If you find any bugs, platform specific or otherwise, please let us know.