Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 3 November 2022

Update v0.26-1:

Build 9863787

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I tried to improve the game performance, after noticing that the talent tree was way too BIG, it was breaking something that even after closing wasnt coming back to normal, i hopefully fixed most of it (and will in the future rework a bit more how everything is done to improve it even more), if you have any issue after closing it and FPS isn't back to normal, report it in a bugs-report in the steam forum or discord and share your specs (pc for now as mobile won't go live yet)

  • Clicking the Fighting Efficiency in the Talent Tree won't highlight the new Worm & Larva Quantity
  • Cow Factory Page 3 Worm & Larva Quantity Calcium will now show a multi below x1.00

