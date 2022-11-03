Update v0.26-1:

I tried to improve the game performance, after noticing that the talent tree was way too BIG, it was breaking something that even after closing wasnt coming back to normal, i hopefully fixed most of it (and will in the future rework a bit more how everything is done to improve it even more), if you have any issue after closing it and FPS isn't back to normal, report it in a bugs-report in the steam forum or discord and share your specs (pc for now as mobile won't go live yet)
- Clicking the Fighting Efficiency in the Talent Tree won't highlight the new Worm & Larva Quantity
- Cow Factory Page 3 Worm & Larva Quantity Calcium will now show a multi below x1.00
Changed files in this update