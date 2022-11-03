Update v0.26-1:

I tried to improve the game performance, after noticing that the talent tree was way too BIG, it was breaking something that even after closing wasnt coming back to normal, i hopefully fixed most of it (and will in the future rework a bit more how everything is done to improve it even more), if you have any issue after closing it and FPS isn't back to normal, report it in a bugs-report in the steam forum or discord and share your specs (pc for now as mobile won't go live yet)

Clicking the Fighting Efficiency in the Talent Tree won't highlight the new Worm & Larva Quantity

Cow Factory Page 3 Worm & Larva Quantity Calcium will now show a multi below x1.00