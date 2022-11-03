Update Nov 3rd 2022

Small update.

Pause mode now works as intended, Either bring up the Quit screen or the Steam overlay and the ai will stop moving, animation for flames etc. will still continue.

The AI no longer activate whilst the preload is taking place.

Some buttons on the devices have had there hit boxes adjusted ( in particular on and off buttons).

Emptying containers now default to spawning the items into the world allowing you 30 seconds to collect anything you want, Alternatively there is an option in the config to just straight up destroy the items.

Both upper and lower case are now supported on all input boxes in the game.