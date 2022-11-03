 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 3 November 2022

Beta 1.3.5 out on Unstable branch

Last edited by Wendy

This update introduces an overhauled security system. Your employees will now call the police when they see a burglar, and security cameras have to be actively monitored by a security guard using a surveillance desk, which allows one guard to surveil four places at once.

Security guards will still work as normal if there are no surveillance desks, but security cameras will not work without building a surveillance desk.

I have also made some big changes in code to optimize CPU use, which I expect will cause some instability. I'll keep a close eye on reports and push patches quickly.

Changes

  • Overhauled burglary logic and added surveillance desk

Fixes

  • Fixed doors not having shadows with more shadows enabled
  • Fixed employees getting stuck in air if current task was reset while on lift
  • Fixed project management leaders not being saved correctly when moving company to new building
  • Atrium build stability fixes
  • Lots of CPU optimization work

