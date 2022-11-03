P&C Beta Update: 03.11.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9863720 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 17:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Time to embark on Moth Route "knighty knights"! Things will go horribly well!

But that's not all there is this week~

Size: 758.0 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW animation #1 added!

ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW event added!

ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step III

ːswirliesː Added Forge Sprites around Forge Princess' location

ːswirliesː Forge Sprites are now ready for battle! Oni will be going to war soon

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed DIY Larva costume not working on Progeny

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny crashes

ːswirliesː It is now impossible to save during some cyclical events (new day events, war declarations, world map initialization...), fixing many issues caused by doing so