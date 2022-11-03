 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 3 November 2022

P&C Beta Update: 03.11.22

Build 9863720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Time to embark on Moth Route "knighty knights"! Things will go horribly well!

But that's not all there is this week~

Size: 758.0 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW animation #1 added!
ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW event added!
ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step III
ːswirliesː Added Forge Sprites around Forge Princess' location
ːswirliesː Forge Sprites are now ready for battle! Oni will be going to war soon

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed DIY Larva costume not working on Progeny
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny crashes
ːswirliesː It is now impossible to save during some cyclical events (new day events, war declarations, world map initialization...), fixing many issues caused by doing so

