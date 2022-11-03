Free content update - Base Builder +

Share · View all patches · Build 9863656 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

No King No Kingdom v15.0



The walls have been rebalanced and it can now protect the base from orc invasion



-New building: Gate



-New Building: Corner Wall



-New Building: Long Wall

-New research(Human town center): walls health +100%

-Walls and towers rebalance

-Towers now occupy 3 building slots

Improved placement of buildings (smooth placement replaced by jerky placement that gives more control)

Soul Reaper cooldown reduced (need to lv up artifact or start a new game)

During this difficult time in Ukraine, Projectiles are flying and sometimes there are electrical issues, but with the support of Patreons I have opportunity and motivation to continue to make updates for the game

