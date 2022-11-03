 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No King No Kingdom update for 3 November 2022

Free content update - Base Builder +

Share · View all patches · Build 9863656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No King No Kingdom v15.0

The walls have been rebalanced and it can now protect the base from orc invasion

-New building: Gate


-New Building: Corner Wall

-New Building: Long Wall
-New research(Human town center): walls health +100%
-Walls and towers rebalance
-Towers now occupy 3 building slots

  • Improved placement of buildings (smooth placement replaced by jerky placement that gives more control)

  • Soul Reaper cooldown reduced (need to lv up artifact or start a new game)

During this difficult time in Ukraine, Projectiles are flying and sometimes there are electrical issues, but with the support of Patreons I have opportunity and motivation to continue to make updates for the game

KRAZYCRIS
1frogy1
Hunterthewolf
Zoythrus
Rellehman416
Shoichiro Kato

Thank you very much!

Want to support the development of game updates? Support me on Patreon or leave a review on Steam, it will show me that it's worth it to keep updating No King No Kingdom

patreon.com/fullmetaldeveloper

Changed files in this update

No King No Kingdom Content Depot 726001
  • Loading history…
No King No Kingdom Win32x Depot 726002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link