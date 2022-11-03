Halloween Update; New Skins!

Hello fellow Shepherds! We are a little late for the Halloween, but we did bring some juicy new skins for you! New skins can be unlocked by collecting sheep in each run. Each collected sheep will be added to a total amount of sheep collected(baited), which will be used to unlock new skins!

We also added a new indicator to show the dash cooldown!



This patch comes with a little optimization to how sheep are drawn to the screen, this will hopefully fix any existing frame drops.